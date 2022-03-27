2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four set following two blowouts

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four is now set following a pair of blowouts on Sunday.

The first matchup of the day saw No. 1 Kansas storm back from a halftime deficit to destroy No. 10 Miami by a score of 76-50 to advance to the Final Four.

The second team of the day to advance to the Final Four was No. 8 North Carolina, who put an end to the biggest Cinderella story in tournament history as they easily disposed of No. 15 St. Peters by a score of 69-49.

With the Jayhawks and Tar Heels advancing, we now know who will be playing in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four.

Here are the matchups, which will take place next Saturday:

1 Kansas vs. 2 Villanova – 6:09 p.m. EST (TBS)

2 Duke vs. 8 North Carolina – 8:49 p.m. EST (TBS)