2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four and Round of 64 game times

UPDATE:

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed and it is time to look at the schedule for the First Four and the Round of 64.

Here is the full schedule for your viewing pleasure:

FIRST FOUR (Tuesday and Wednesday)

ROUND OF 64 (Thursday)

ROUND OF 64 (Friday)

From Earlier:

The conference tournaments are a wrap and the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket has officially been revealed.

Here is a look at each region of this year’s tournament.

Nation, who do you think will win it all?

Note: Michigan is a No. 11 seed and Michigan State is a No. 7 seed.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament