2022 NCAA Tournament: (7) Michigan State vs. (10) Davidson game time revealed

UPDATE:

The NCAA Tournament schedule has been released and we know what time (7) Michigan State will take on (10) Davidson.

The Spartans will open their 2022 NCAA Tournament against Davidson in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday night at 9:40 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised on CBS.

FROM EARLIER:

The bracket has been revealed and the Michigan State Spartans now know their 2022 NCAA Tournament fate.

Just moments ago, the bracket was released and the Spartans have made the tournament as a No. 7 seed.

As you can see below, the Spartans will be playing against Foster Loyer and No. 10 Davidson in the Round of 64.

Here is what Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had to say following Michigan State’s loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament.

“I’m both disappointed and proud,” he said. “I thought we made some plays, but we got beat by a really good team.”

“We just fell short to a team that’s probably better than us.”

It was an interesting day, but hopefully one we can learn and grow from,” Izzo continued. “We feel we can play with anybody, but we still have some things to correct.”

“Can we get consistent enough to make a little run? Who knows where we’ll be seeded, who cares where we’ll be seeded,” Izzo said. “Nothing matters except us getting a little better.”