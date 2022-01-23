2022 NFC, AFC Championship Game schedule revealed

The best NFL Divisional Playoff Round in history is in the books and we now know the four teams that will be playing in the AFC and NFC Championship Games for a spot in the Super Bowl.
The AFC and NFC Championship games have been revealed and as you can see, it will be the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC.
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Jan. 30
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Streaming Option: Yahoo Sports app and Paramount+
Odds: TBD
Over/Under: TBD
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Date: Sunday, Jan. 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Streaming Option: Yahoo Sports app and FoxSports.com
Odds: Los Angeles -3.5
Over/Under: 46.5
