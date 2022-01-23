in NFL

2022 NFC, AFC Championship Game schedule revealed

The best NFL Divisional Playoff Round in history is in the books and we now know the four teams that will be playing in the AFC and NFC Championship Games for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The AFC and NFC Championship games have been revealed and as you can see, it will be the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Streaming Option: Yahoo Sports app and Paramount+

Odds: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Streaming Option: Yahoo Sports app and FoxSports.com

Odds: Los Angeles -3.5

Over/Under: 46.5

