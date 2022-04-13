2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds released

Who will win the NFL’s Coach of the Year award?

Well if you are high on the Detroit Lions, you may want to place a few peanuts on their head coach, Dan Campbell.

As you can see below, Bet Online has released their odds for the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award and Campbell currently sits at 33/1.

Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders is currently the odds on favorite at 12/1 to bring home the award in 2022.

Nation, who do you think will win the NFL Coach of the Year award for the 2022 season?

Dan Campbell is 33/1 to win Coach of the Year, per @betonline_ag. pic.twitter.com/Aj04ThyoQD — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 13, 2022

Sannes’ Win Total Projections: 5 Bets to Make Based on Opening 2022 Win Totals

It’s a betting bonanza kind of week. We had the women’s basketball national championship last night with the men on tap Monday.

Then we sprint to Thursday with The Masters and MLB opening day at the same time.

But the NFL had to stick its snoot in the action, too.

Last Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook posted its first win totals for the 2022 season. As if there weren’t enough already on our plates.

We could ignore these for a bit until the non-NFL sports start to chill out. But then we’re missing out on — potentially — the softest numbers we’ll get all year. We want to pepper these before the market grinds them into efficiency.

As such, let’s run through just the spots where my numbers differ most from the market in order to pick off the biggest values. Then we can circle back and run through more bets later on.

Here are the five totals where my win total projections differ from the market by at least one win. As a note, I omitted the Seattle Seahawks over 5.5 (-130) because my numbers are currently assuming DK Metcalf will return. A trade there would make their projection much lower than its current mark of 6.7.

