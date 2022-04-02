2022 NFL Draft: DSN’s Top 10 Quarterback Big Board 2.0

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books and it is time to release my second Top 10 QB Big Board for the upcoming NFL Draft.

If you have been following DSN, you are well aware that we have been very high on Malik Willis for well over a year now and that belief has only gotten stronger following his performance during Senior Bowl week, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, and Liberty’s pro day.

Of the quarterbacks below, I can see Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, and Sam Howell being selected in the first round or early second round with the remaining QBs on the list going on Day 2 or later.

If the draft were held today, I think Willis and Pickett would both be Top 20 picks while Corral and Howell would be second-round picks.

Here is my current Top 10 Quarterback Big Board 2.0

Malik Willis – Liberty Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh Matt Corral – Ole Miss Sam Howell – North Carolina Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati Carson Strong – Nevada Bailey Zappe – Western Kentucky Anthony Brown – Oregon Brock Purdy – Iowa State Kaleb Eleby – Western Michigan