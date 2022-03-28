in NFL

2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, draft order, player rankings, and mock drafts

The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching so we figured we would get you set up with all of the information you need.

2022 NFL Draft Information

What: 2022 NFL Draft

When: Thursday, April 28 – Saturday, April 30

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV Options: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Streaming Options: YouTube TV, FuboTV

NFL DRAFT DAY 1 (Round 1) – April 28, 8 p.m. ET

NFL DRAFT DAY 2 (Rounds 2-3) – April 29, 7 p.m. ET

NFL DRAFT DAY 3 (Rounds 4-7) – April 30, Noon ET

2022 NFL Draft Order

Pick No. Team Record
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-14
2. Detroit Lions 3-13-1
3. Houston Texans 4-13
4. New York Jets 4-13
5. New York Giants 4-13
6. Carolina Panthers 5-12
7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears) 6-11
8. Atlanta Falcons 7-10
9. Denver Broncos 7-10
10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) 7-10
11. Washington Football Team 7-10
12. Minnesota Vikings 8-9
13. Cleveland Browns 8-9
14. Baltimore Ravens 8-9
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins) 9-8
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts) 9-8
17. Los Angeles Chargers 9-8
18. New Orleans Saints 9-8
19. Philadelphia Eagles 9-8
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7-1
21. New England Patriots 10-7
22. Las Vegas Raiders 10-7
23. Arizona Cardinals 11-6
24. Dallas Cowboys 12-5
25. Buffalo Bills 11-6
26. Tennessee Titans 12-5
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-4
28. Green Bay Packers 13-4
29. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers) 10-7
30. Kansas City Chiefs 12-5
31. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7
32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) 12-5

 

2022 TOP 100 RANKINGS (VIA ESPN)

Ranked Players
NAME POS HT WT SCHOOL GRADE DRAFTED BY PK(OVR) OVR RANK
Aidan Hutchinson DE 0 Michigan 94 1
Kyle Hamilton* S 0 Notre Dame 94 2
Evan Neal* OT 0 Alabama 94 3
Ikem Ekwonu* OT 0 NC State 93 4
Ahmad Gardner* CB 6’2″ 188 Cincinnati 93 5
Charles Cross* OT 6’5″ 310 Mississippi State 92 6
Derek Stingley Jr.* CB 6’1″ 195 LSU 92 7
Drake London* WR 0 USC 92 8
Kayvon Thibodeaux* DE 0 Oregon 92 9
Garrett Wilson* WR 0 Ohio State 92 10
Travon Walker* DE 0 Georgia 92 11
Jermaine Johnson II DE 0 Florida State 92 12
Trent McDuffie* CB 0 Washington 92 13
Nakobe Dean* ILB 0 Georgia 92 14
Devin Lloyd* ILB 0 Utah 92 15
Tyler Linderbaum* C 6’3″ 290 Iowa 92 16
David Ojabo* OLB 6’5″ 250 Michigan 91 17
Chris Olave WR 0 Ohio State 91 18
Treylon Burks* WR 6’3″ 225 Arkansas 90 19
Malik Willis* QB 0 Liberty 90 20
Kenny Pickett QB 0 Pittsburgh 90 21
Kyler Gordon* CB 0 Washington 90 22
Devonte Wyatt DT 0 Georgia 90 23
Jameson Williams* WR 0 Alabama 90 24
Matt Corral* QB 0 Ole Miss 90 25
George Karlaftis* DE 0 Purdue 90 26
Trevor Penning* OT 0 Northern Iowa 90 27
Kenyon Green* OG 0 Texas A&M 89 28
Jalen Pitre S 0 Baylor 89 29
Jordan Davis DT 0 Georgia 89 30
Jahan Dotson WR 0 Penn State 89 31
Andrew Booth Jr.* CB 0 Clemson 89 32
Daxton Hill* S 0 Michigan 88 33
Bernhard Raimann* OT 0 Central Michigan 88 34
Arnold Ebiketie DE 0 Penn State 88 35
Phidarian Mathis DT 0 Alabama 88 36
Boye Mafe OLB 0 Minnesota 88 37
Trey McBride TE 0 Colorado State 88 38
Zion Johnson OG 0 Boston College 88 39
Tariq Woolen CB 0 UTSA 87 40
Sam Howell* QB 0 North Carolina 87 41
Logan Hall* DE 0 Houston 87 42
Desmond Ridder QB 0 Cincinnati 87 43
Roger McCreary CB 0 Auburn 86 44
Isaiah Likely TE 0 Coastal Carolina 86 45
Kaiir Elam* CB 0 Florida 86 46
Myjai Sanders DE 0 Cincinnati 86 47
Kingsley Enagbare OLB 0 South Carolina 86 48
DeMarvin Leal* DE 0 Texas A&M 86 49
DeAngelo Malone OLB 0 Western Kentucky 85 50
Cameron Thomas* DE 0 San Diego State 85 51
Leo Chenal* ILB 0 Wisconsin 84 52
Daniel Faalele OT 0 Minnesota 84 53
Quay Walker ILB 0 Georgia 83 54
Kenneth Walker III* RB 0 Michigan State 82 55
Perrion Winfrey DT 0 Oklahoma 82 56
Christian Harris* ILB 0 Alabama 81 57
Nicholas Petit-Frere* OT 0 Ohio State 81 58
Greg Dulcich* TE 0 UCLA 81 59
Lewis Cine* S 0 Georgia 80 60
Christian Watson WR 0 North Dakota State 80 61
Channing Tindall ILB 0 Georgia 80 62
Chad Muma* ILB 0 Wyoming 80 63
Travis Jones* DT 0 UConn 80 64
Wan’Dale Robinson* WR 0 Kentucky 79 65
Kerby Joseph* S 0 Illinois 79 66
Drake Jackson* OLB 0 USC 79 67
Tyler Smith* OT 0 Tulsa 79 68
John Metchie III* WR 6’0″ 195 Alabama 79 69
Jalen Tolbert* WR 0 South Alabama 78 70
Coby Bryant CB 0 Cincinnati 78 71
Abraham Lucas OT 0 Washington State 78 72
Carson Strong* QB 0 Nevada 78 73
Martin Emerson* CB 0 Mississippi State 78 74
Breece Hall* RB 0 Iowa State 78 75
Jaquan Brisker S 0 Penn State 77 76
Dominique Robinson OLB 0 Miami (OH) 77 77
Jalen Wydermyer* TE 0 Texas A&M 77 78
Calvin Austin III WR 0 Memphis 77 79
Darian Kinnard OT 0 Kentucky 77 80
Tyreke Smith DE 0 Ohio State 76 81
Troy Andersen ILB 0 Montana State 76 82
David Bell* WR 0 Purdue 76 83
Neil Farrell Jr. DT 0 LSU 76 84
Khalil Shakir WR 0 Boise State 75 85
Derion Kendrick CB 0 Georgia 75 86
Tariq Castro-Fields CB 0 Penn State 74 87
Damone Clark ILB 0 LSU 74 88
Jeremy Ruckert TE 0 Ohio State 74 89
Cole Strange OG 0 Chattanooga 74 90
Amare Barno* OLB 0 Virginia Tech 73 91
Romeo Doubs WR 0 Nevada 73 92
Sean Rhyan* OG 0 UCLA 73 93
Velus Jones Jr. WR 0 Tennessee 72 94
Skyy Moore* WR 0 Western Michigan 72 95
Dylan Parham OG 0 Memphis 72 96
Josh Jobe CB 0 Alabama 71 97
Esezi Otomewo DE 0 Minnesota 71 98
Brandon Smith* ILB 0 Penn State 71 99
George Pickens* WR 0 Georgia 71 100

MOCK DRAFTS

*Please click on the links to see each mock draft

Don Drysdale (Detroit Sports Nation) – February 20

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) – March 8

Todd McShay (ESPN) – March 9

Mel Kiper (ESPN) – March 1

