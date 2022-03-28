2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, draft order, player rankings, and mock drafts

The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching so we figured we would get you set up with all of the information you need.
Make sure to bookmark this page as we will be updating it periodically as we get closer and closer to the draft.
2022 NFL Draft Information
What: 2022 NFL Draft
When: Thursday, April 28 – Saturday, April 30
Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
TV Options: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC
Streaming Options: YouTube TV, FuboTV
NFL DRAFT DAY 1 (Round 1) – April 28, 8 p.m. ET
NFL DRAFT DAY 2 (Rounds 2-3) – April 29, 7 p.m. ET
NFL DRAFT DAY 3 (Rounds 4-7) – April 30, Noon ET
2022 NFL Draft Order
|Pick No.
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3-14
|2.
|Detroit Lions
|3-13-1
|3.
|Houston Texans
|4-13
|4.
|New York Jets
|4-13
|5.
|New York Giants
|4-13
|6.
|Carolina Panthers
|5-12
|7.
|New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
|6-11
|8.
|Atlanta Falcons
|7-10
|9.
|Denver Broncos
|7-10
|10.
|New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
|7-10
|11.
|Washington Football Team
|7-10
|12.
|Minnesota Vikings
|8-9
|13.
|Cleveland Browns
|8-9
|14.
|Baltimore Ravens
|8-9
|15.
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
|9-8
|16.
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
|9-8
|17.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|9-8
|18.
|New Orleans Saints
|9-8
|19.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9-8
|20.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9-7-1
|21.
|New England Patriots
|10-7
|22.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|10-7
|23.
|Arizona Cardinals
|11-6
|24.
|Dallas Cowboys
|12-5
|25.
|Buffalo Bills
|11-6
|26.
|Tennessee Titans
|12-5
|27.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13-4
|28.
|Green Bay Packers
|13-4
|29.
|Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)
|10-7
|30.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|12-5
|31.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10-7
|32.
|Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
|12-5
2022 TOP 100 RANKINGS (VIA ESPN)
MOCK DRAFTS
*Please click on the links to see each mock draft
Don Drysdale (Detroit Sports Nation) – February 20
Dane Brugler (The Athletic) – March 8
