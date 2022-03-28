2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, draft order, player rankings, and mock drafts

The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching so we figured we would get you set up with all of the information you need.

2022 NFL Draft Information

What: 2022 NFL Draft

When: Thursday, April 28 – Saturday, April 30

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV Options: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Streaming Options: YouTube TV, FuboTV

NFL DRAFT DAY 1 (Round 1) – April 28, 8 p.m. ET

NFL DRAFT DAY 2 (Rounds 2-3) – April 29, 7 p.m. ET

NFL DRAFT DAY 3 (Rounds 4-7) – April 30, Noon ET

2022 NFL Draft Order

Pick No. Team Record 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-14 2. Detroit Lions 3-13-1 3. Houston Texans 4-13 4. New York Jets 4-13 5. New York Giants 4-13 6. Carolina Panthers 5-12 7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears) 6-11 8. Atlanta Falcons 7-10 9. Denver Broncos 7-10 10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) 7-10 11. Washington Football Team 7-10 12. Minnesota Vikings 8-9 13. Cleveland Browns 8-9 14. Baltimore Ravens 8-9 15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins) 9-8 16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts) 9-8 17. Los Angeles Chargers 9-8 18. New Orleans Saints 9-8 19. Philadelphia Eagles 9-8 20. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7-1 21. New England Patriots 10-7 22. Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 23. Arizona Cardinals 11-6 24. Dallas Cowboys 12-5 25. Buffalo Bills 11-6 26. Tennessee Titans 12-5 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-4 28. Green Bay Packers 13-4 29. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers) 10-7 30. Kansas City Chiefs 12-5 31. Cincinnati Bengals 10-7 32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) 12-5

2022 TOP 100 RANKINGS (VIA ESPN)

MOCK DRAFTS

*Please click on the links to see each mock draft

Don Drysdale (Detroit Sports Nation) – February 20

Dane Brugler (The Athletic) – March 8

Todd McShay (ESPN) – March 9

Mel Kiper (ESPN) – March 1