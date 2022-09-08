2022 NFL predictions for every division, the playoffs, and a Super Bowl winner

The NFL regular season is finally upon us, which means it is time for my 2022 NFL predictions article!

Here are my predictions for every division, the playoffs, and the winner of Super Bowl LVII.

Let’s start with the AFC

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins New England Patriots New York Jets

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns

AFC SOUTH

Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders

AFC WILD CARD TEAMS

Los Angeles Chargers Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans

And now, let’s move on to the NFC

NFC EAST

Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders New York Giants

NFC NORTH

Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons

NFC WEST

Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks

NFC WILD CARD TEAMS

San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints Detroit Lions

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Buffalo Bills over Kansas City Chiefs

In my opinion, the Buffalo Bills were the best team in the AFC in 2021 and they will be even better in 2022. This one will likely come down to which team has the home-field advantage and I think the Bills will take care of business.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams

Can Tom Brady get back to yet another Super Bowl? To be honest, I would not be surprised if he finally hits the wall and the Buccaneers struggle. That being said, the NFC as a whole is nothing to call home about, and betting on TB12 is generally a money maker.

SUPER BOWL LVII PREDICTION

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Buffalo Bills

Everybody is picking the Buffalo Bills to win it all this year and though I believe they have the best team in the NFL, Tom Brady is going to go out on a high note.

Tampa Bay 23

Buffalo 20