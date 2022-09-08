The NFL regular season is finally upon us, which means it is time for my 2022 NFL predictions article!
Here are my predictions for every division, the playoffs, and the winner of Super Bowl LVII.
2022 NFL predictions for every division, the playoffs, and a Super Bowl winner
Let’s start with the AFC
AFC EAST
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
AFC NORTH
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
AFC SOUTH
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Houston Texans
AFC WEST
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
AFC WILD CARD TEAMS
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Tennessee Titans
And now, let’s move on to the NFC
NFC EAST
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Dallas Cowboys
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
NFC NORTH
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
NFC SOUTH
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers
- Atlanta Falcons
NFC WEST
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Seattle Seahawks
NFC WILD CARD TEAMS
- San Francisco 49ers
- New Orleans Saints
- Detroit Lions
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION
Buffalo Bills over Kansas City Chiefs
In my opinion, the Buffalo Bills were the best team in the AFC in 2021 and they will be even better in 2022. This one will likely come down to which team has the home-field advantage and I think the Bills will take care of business.
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams
Can Tom Brady get back to yet another Super Bowl? To be honest, I would not be surprised if he finally hits the wall and the Buccaneers struggle. That being said, the NFC as a whole is nothing to call home about, and betting on TB12 is generally a money maker.
SUPER BOWL LVII PREDICTION
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Buffalo Bills
Everybody is picking the Buffalo Bills to win it all this year and though I believe they have the best team in the NFL, Tom Brady is going to go out on a high note.
Tampa Bay 23
Buffalo 20
Nation, feel free to give us your picks. Who do you think will win Super Bowl LVII?