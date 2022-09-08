2022 NFL predictions for every division, the playoffs, and a Super Bowl winner

by

The NFL regular season is finally upon us, which means it is time for my 2022 NFL predictions article!

Here are my predictions for every division, the playoffs, and the winner of Super Bowl LVII.

2022 NFL predictions for every division, the playoffs, and a Super Bowl winner

Let’s start with the AFC

Embed from Getty Images

AFC EAST

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. New England Patriots
  4. New York Jets

Embed from Getty Images

AFC NORTH

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Cincinnati Bengals
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers
  4. Cleveland Browns

Embed from Getty Images

AFC SOUTH

  1. Indianapolis Colts
  2. Tennessee Titans
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars
  4. Houston Texans

Embed from Getty Images

AFC WEST

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Los Angeles Chargers
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Las Vegas Raiders

Embed from Getty Images

AFC WILD CARD TEAMS

  1. Los Angeles Chargers
  2. Cincinnati Bengals
  3. Tennessee Titans

 

Beyond the Box: NFL Week One Picks

And now, let’s move on to the NFC

Embed from Getty Images

NFC EAST

  1. Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Dallas Cowboys
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. New York Giants

Embed from Getty Images

NFC NORTH

  1. Green Bay Packers
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Minnesota Vikings
  4. Chicago Bears

Embed from Getty Images

NFC SOUTH

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. New Orleans Saints
  3. Carolina Panthers
  4. Atlanta Falcons

Embed from Getty Images

NFC WEST

  1. Los Angeles Rams
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Seattle Seahawks

Embed from Getty Images

NFC WILD CARD TEAMS

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. New Orleans Saints
  3. Detroit Lions

AFC Championship Game NFL Predictions - Wikipedia

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Buffalo Bills over Kansas City Chiefs

In my opinion, the Buffalo Bills were the best team in the AFC in 2021 and they will be even better in 2022. This one will likely come down to which team has the home-field advantage and I think the Bills will take care of business.

MUST READ:
Buffalo Bills announce decision on P Matt Araiza

NFC Championship Game NFL Predictions

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams

Can Tom Brady get back to yet another Super Bowl? To be honest, I would not be surprised if he finally hits the wall and the Buccaneers struggle. That being said, the NFC as a whole is nothing to call home about, and betting on TB12 is generally a money maker.

super bowl 57 NFL Predictions

SUPER BOWL LVII PREDICTION

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Buffalo Bills

Everybody is picking the Buffalo Bills to win it all this year and though I believe they have the best team in the NFL, Tom Brady is going to go out on a high note.

Tampa Bay 23

Buffalo 20

Nation, feel free to give us your picks. Who do you think will win Super Bowl LVII? 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.