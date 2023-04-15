2022 NFL re-draft has Detroit Lions theme

Not only did the Detroit Lions land Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they also traded up to No. 12 to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has released a 2022 NFL re-draft and as you are about to find out, it has a Lions theme to it. GM Brad Holmes nailed the 2022 NFL Draft, and if he continues to do that moving forward, good times are ahead for the Lions.

In his re-draft, Baumgardner has CB Sauce Gardner going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars before the Detroit Lions stick to their guns and take EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick.

“If it weren’t for Gardner’s special rookie year, Hutchinson (whom the Lions also picked in real life, obviously) would have been the Defensive Rookie of the Year without much argument. He showed a bit of what he can do for a defense in his first year — pass rush, run defense, pass coverage — and should continue to improve. Detroit got exactly what it wanted.”

In this re-draft, Baumgardner does not have the Lions trading up to No. 12. Instead, he has them staying at No. 32, where they land, you guessed it, Jameson Williams.

“Someone else might take Williams before this, although he basically redshirted during the 2022 season — as expected — while coming back from a knee injury. The Lions probably would jump on him again, though, considering they traded up for him last year despite knowing he wouldn’t be available until late in the year (if at all). You also could make an argument for Detroit linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez somewhere on this board. The 2022 class was a great haul for Lions GM Brad Holmes.”

In addition to Hutchinson going at No. 2 and Williams at No. 32, Baumgardner has Lions S Kerby Joseph being selected by the Baltimore Ravens.

“Another safety, this time the Lions’ third-rounder. Like many guys in this redraft, it took Joseph a bit of time to find stability and adjust to the speed of the NFL. Once that happened, though, he took off. He finished the year with four picks as a very active, physical center fielder for Detroit. Joseph also played his best ball at the end of the year — you might be noticing a theme there, too.”

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes nailed the 2022 NFL Draft

Brad Holmes has received high praise for their draft strategy in the 2022 NFL Draft. Not only did he select Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick, but they also traded up to acquire WR Jameson Williams. In a re-draft by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, both Hutchinson and Williams are still selected by the Lions, highlighting the team's strong draft performance. Additionally, Lions S Kerby Joseph is recognized for his strong rookie season and potential impact moving forward. With a successful draft class and promising young talent on the roster, the future looks bright for the Detroit Lions.