2022 NFL salary cap raised to all-time high

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the 2022 NFL salary cap has been set at $208.2 million.

This amount is a record one-year jump of $25.7 more than it was in 2021 and $10 million more than it was in 2020.

NFL’s 2022 salary cap will be $208.2 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

As it stands, the team with the highest payroll, according to Spotrac, is the New Orleans Saints who sit at a whopping $255,638,773, while the lowest is the Miami Dolphins at $149,185,813.

The largest single-player cap hit comes courtesy of Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who will count as a $48,662,500 cap hit in 2022.