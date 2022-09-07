NFL Week 1 Coverage Maps

2022 NFL Week 1 coverage maps released

by

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 1 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Sunday:

  • Thursday Night: Buffalo @ LA Rams (NBC)
  • Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Dallas (NBC)
  • Monday Night: Denver @ Seattle (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday:

CBS Early: Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

CBS Late: Kansas City @ Arizona

FOX Early: Philadelphia @Detroit

FOX Late: Green Bay @ Minnesota

Here are the coverage maps for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

    CBS EARLY

    Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
    Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
    New England @ Miami
    Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
    Baltimore @ NY Jets
    Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
    Cleveland @ Carolina
    Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
    Indianapolis @ Houston
    Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

    CBS LATE

    Kansas City @ Arizona
    Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
    Las Vegas @ LA Chargers
    Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

    FOX EARLY

    San Francisco @ Chicago
    Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
    Philadelphia @ Detroit
    Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
    New Orleans @ Atlanta
    Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
    Jacksonville @ Washington
    Chris Myers, Robert Smith

    FOX LATE

    Green Bay @ Minnesota
    Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
    NY Giants @ Tennessee
    Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

