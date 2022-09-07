506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 1 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
- Thursday Night: Buffalo @ LA Rams (NBC)
- Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Dallas (NBC)
- Monday Night: Denver @ Seattle (ESPN/ABC)
Sunday:
CBS Early: Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
CBS Late: Kansas City @ Arizona
FOX Early: Philadelphia @Detroit
FOX Late: Green Bay @ Minnesota
2022 NFL Week 1 coverage maps released
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
CBS EARLY█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu█Pittsburgh @ CincinnatiIan Eagle, Charles Davis█New England @ MiamiGreg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta█Baltimore @ NY JetsAndrew Catalon, James Lofton█Cleveland @ CarolinaSpero Dedes, Jay Feely█Indianapolis @ HoustonTom McCarthy, Tiki Barber
CBS LATE█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu█Kansas City @ ArizonaJim Nantz, Tony Romo█Las Vegas @ LA ChargersKevin Harlan, Trent Green
FOX EARLY█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu█San Francisco @ ChicagoJoe Davis, Daryl Johnston█Philadelphia @ DetroitAdam Amin, Mark Schlereth█New Orleans @ AtlantaKenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma█Jacksonville @ WashingtonChris Myers, Robert Smith
FOX LATE█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu█Green Bay @ MinnesotaKevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen█NY Giants @ TennesseeKevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez