506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 1 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Thursday Night: Buffalo @ LA Rams (NBC)

Buffalo @ LA Rams (NBC) Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Dallas (NBC)

Tampa Bay @ Dallas (NBC) Monday Night: Denver @ Seattle (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday:

CBS Early: Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

CBS Late: Kansas City @ Arizona

FOX Early: Philadelphia @Detroit

FOX Late: Green Bay @ Minnesota

2022 NFL Week 1 coverage maps released

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

CBS EARLY █ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu █ Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati Ian Eagle, Charles Davis █ New England @ Miami Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta █ Baltimore @ NY Jets Andrew Catalon, James Lofton █ Cleveland @ Carolina Spero Dedes, Jay Feely █ Indianapolis @ Houston Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber CBS LATE █ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu █ Kansas City @ Arizona Jim Nantz, Tony Romo █ Las Vegas @ LA Chargers Kevin Harlan, Trent Green FOX EARLY █ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu █ San Francisco @ Chicago Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston █ Philadelphia @ Detroit Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth █ New Orleans @ Atlanta Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma █ Jacksonville @ Washington Chris Myers, Robert Smith FOX LATE █ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu █ Green Bay @ Minnesota Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen █ NY Giants @ Tennessee Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez