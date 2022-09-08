Are you ready for some football?!?! (And some NFL Week 1 picks against the spread)
After hitting on 61.9% of my best bets (70-43-5) over the past two NFL seasons, I am ready to roll in 2022!
Now, let me be clear about something before we begin. I make these picks purely for fun, and I do not actually bet any of my own money on the games. That being said, had I theoretically placed a $110 wager on each of my best bets over the past two seasons, I would be up a cool $2,270!
2022 NFL Week 1 Picks against the spread
Without further ado, here are my Week 1 picks against the spread. My BEST BETS of the week are in BOLD and ITALICIZED.
Thursday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams +2.5 over Buffalo Bills
The defending Super Bowl Champions are getting points at home to start the season? The Bills are a great team, but I will take the points.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit Lions +4 over Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys +2.5 over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints -5.5 over Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears +7.5 over San Francisco 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 over Pittsburgh Steelers
Mitchell Trubisky vs. Joe Burrow. That is all I needed to hear.
New England Patriots +3.5 over Miami Dolphins
Not only are the Patriots an underdog against the Dolphins for the first time in forever, but they are getting three and a hook? Time to cash in!
New York Jets +7 over Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders -2.5 over Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers -1.5 over Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts -7 over Houston Texans
Tough to give up a touchdown on the road, but the Colts are a solid team, and the Texans could be the worst team in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans -5.5 over New York Giants
Minnesota Vikings +1.5 over Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs -6 over Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers -3 over Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football
Denver Broncos -6.5 over Seattle Seahawks
You can bet that Russell Wilson is going to want to make a statement in this one, so I will take the Broncos.
WEEK 1 RESULTS: 0-0 overall (0%), 3-3 Best Bets (0%)
Nation, what are your 2022 NFL Week 1 picks against the spread?