Are you ready for some football?!?! (And some NFL Week 1 picks against the spread)

After hitting on 61.9% of my best bets (70-43-5) over the past two NFL seasons, I am ready to roll in 2022!

Now, let me be clear about something before we begin. I make these picks purely for fun, and I do not actually bet any of my own money on the games. That being said, had I theoretically placed a $110 wager on each of my best bets over the past two seasons, I would be up a cool $2,270!

*Point spreads via Caesars

2022 NFL Week 1 Picks against the spread

Without further ado, here are my Week 1 picks against the spread. My BEST BETS of the week are in BOLD and ITALICIZED.

Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams +2.5 over Buffalo Bills

The defending Super Bowl Champions are getting points at home to start the season? The Bills are a great team, but I will take the points.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit Lions +4 over Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys +2.5 over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints -5.5 over Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears +7.5 over San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 over Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Joe Burrow. That is all I needed to hear.

New England Patriots +3.5 over Miami Dolphins

Not only are the Patriots an underdog against the Dolphins for the first time in forever, but they are getting three and a hook? Time to cash in!

New York Jets +7 over Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders -2.5 over Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers -1.5 over Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts -7 over Houston Texans

Tough to give up a touchdown on the road, but the Colts are a solid team, and the Texans could be the worst team in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans -5.5 over New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings +1.5 over Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs -6 over Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers -3 over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night Football

Denver Broncos -6.5 over Seattle Seahawks

You can bet that Russell Wilson is going to want to make a statement in this one, so I will take the Broncos.

