2022 NFL Week 10 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 10 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week. As for our Detroit Lions, they will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Don’t forget, there is an international game this week so you will have to get up early on Sunday. Here are the coverage maps for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

What are the 2022 NFL Week 10 Coverage Maps?

Thursday Night: Atlanta @ Carolina (Amazon)

Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Seattle vs Tampa Bay (in Munich) (NFLN; Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin)

Sunday Night: LA Chargers @ San Francisco (NBC)

Monday Night: Washington @ Philadelphia (ESPN)