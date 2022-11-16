2022 NFL Week 11 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 11 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see some solid games this week. As for our Detroit Lions, they will hit the road to take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. This week’s international game will take place in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, so you will get to sleep in on Sunday. Here are the coverage maps for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

NFL Week 11 Coverage Maps

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Tennessee @ Green Bay (Amazon)

Sunday Night: Kansas City @ LA Chargers (NBC)

Monday Night: San Francisco vs Arizona (in Mexico City) (ESPN)