506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 15 coverage maps, and as you can see below, a decent amount of people will get a chance to see the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets on CBS, while many others will see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans. Following the Lions game, fans in Michigan, and pretty much everywhere else, will get to watch a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. Here are the coverage maps for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

2022 NFL Week 15 Coverage Maps

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: San Francisco @ Seattle (Amazon)

also KTVU (FOX 2) SF; KCPQ (FOX 13) Seattle

Saturday 1:00 ET: Indianapolis @ Minnesota (NFLN)

Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson

also WXIN (FOX 59) Indianapolis; KSTP 5 (ABC) Minneapolis

Saturday 4:30 ET: Baltimore @ Cleveland (NFLN)

Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

also WBAL 11 (NBC) Baltimore; WEWS 5 (ABC) Cleveland

Saturday 8:15 ET: Miami @ Buffalo (NFLN)

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

also WFOR (CBS 4) Miami; WKBW 7 (ABC) Buffalo

Sunday Night: NY Giants @ Washington (NBC)

Monday Night: LA Rams @ Green Bay (ESPN/ABC)