506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 16 coverage maps, and as you can see below, not very many people will get a chance to see the Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers on FOX, while many others will see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks or New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings. Following the Lions game, fans in Michigan, and everywhere else, will get to watch a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Here are the coverage maps for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

2022 NFL Week 16 Coverage Maps

NATIONAL BROADCASTS FOR WEEK 16

Thursday Night: Jacksonville @ NY Jets (Amazon)



Saturday 8:15 PM ET: Las Vegas @ Pittsburgh (NFLN)

Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin



(Sunday) Christmas 1 PM ET: Green Bay @ Miami (FOX)

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

(Sunday) Christmas 4:30 PM ET: Denver @ LA Rams (CBS)

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Nickelodeon: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Arizona (NBC)

Monday Night: LA Chargers @ Indianapolis (ESPN)

also KABC (ABC 7) LA; WISH 8 (CW) Indy