We are off to a rough start on our best bets

Are you ready for some football?!?! (And some NFL Week 2 picks against the spread)

After hitting on 61.9% of my best bets (70-43-5) over the past two NFL seasons, I struggled in a BIG way in Week 1 as I was 0-5 on my best bets!

That being said, I generally get stronger as the season goes on and there is only one way to go from here!

Now, let me be clear about something before we begin. I make these picks purely for fun, and I do not actually bet any of my own money on the games. That being said, had I theoretically placed a $110 wager on each of my best bets over the past two seasons, I would be up a cool $2,270!

*Point spreads via Caesars

WEEK 1 RESULTS: 7-9 overall (43.8%), 0-5 Best Bets (0%)

2022 NFL Week 2 Picks against the spread

Without further ado, here are my Week 1 picks against the spread. My BEST BETS of the week are in BOLD and ITALICIZED.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Baltimore -3.5 over Miami

Pittsburgh +2 over New England

Tampa Bay -2.5 over New Orleans

Carolina +2 over New York Giants

Jacksonville +4 over Indianapolis

Cleveland -6.5 over New York Jets

Detroit -1 over Washington

Los Angeles Rams -10 over Atlanta

Seattle +8.5 over San Francisco

Arizona +5.5 over Las Vegas

Cincinnati -7 over Dallas

Houston +10 over Denver

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Green Bay -10 over Chicago

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Buffalo -10 over Tennessee

Philadelphia -2 over Minnesota

WEEK 2 RESULTS: 0-0 overall (0%), 0-0 Best Bets (0%)

OVERALL RESULTS: 7-9 overall (43.8%), 0-5 Best Bets (0%)