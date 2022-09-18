Are you ready for some football?!?! (And some NFL Week 2 picks against the spread)
After hitting on 61.9% of my best bets (70-43-5) over the past two NFL seasons, I struggled in a BIG way in Week 1 as I was 0-5 on my best bets!
That being said, I generally get stronger as the season goes on and there is only one way to go from here!
Now, let me be clear about something before we begin. I make these picks purely for fun, and I do not actually bet any of my own money on the games. That being said, had I theoretically placed a $110 wager on each of my best bets over the past two seasons, I would be up a cool $2,270!
WEEK 1 RESULTS: 7-9 overall (43.8%), 0-5 Best Bets (0%)
2022 NFL Week 2 Picks against the spread
Without further ado, here are my Week 1 picks against the spread. My BEST BETS of the week are in BOLD and ITALICIZED.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Baltimore -3.5 over Miami
Pittsburgh +2 over New England
Tampa Bay -2.5 over New Orleans
Carolina +2 over New York Giants
Jacksonville +4 over Indianapolis
Cleveland -6.5 over New York Jets
Detroit -1 over Washington
Los Angeles Rams -10 over Atlanta
Seattle +8.5 over San Francisco
Arizona +5.5 over Las Vegas
Cincinnati -7 over Dallas
Houston +10 over Denver
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Green Bay -10 over Chicago
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Buffalo -10 over Tennessee
Philadelphia -2 over Minnesota
WEEK 2 RESULTS: 0-0 overall (0%), 0-0 Best Bets (0%)
OVERALL RESULTS: 7-9 overall (43.8%), 0-5 Best Bets (0%)
Nation, what are your 2022 NFL Week 1 picks against the spread?