Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

2022 NFL Week 4 coverage maps released

The 2022 NFL Week 4 coverage maps are out and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to watch the following games this week.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
NFL Week 4 Coverage maps
Highlights
  • Miami @ Cincinnati on Thursday Night
  • Minnesota vs New Orleans on Sunday Night
  • LA Rams @ San Francisco on Monday Night

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 4 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Featured Videos

Don’t forget, there is a game in London at 9:30 a.m. ET this week!

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Miami @ Cincinnati (Amazon)
    also WCPO (ABC 9) Cincinnati; WSFL (CW 39) Miami
  • Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Minnesota vs New Orleans (in London) (NFLN; Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)
    also KSTP (ABC 5) Minn/St Paul; WWL (CBS 4) New Orleans
  • Sunday Night: Kansas City @ Tampa Bay (NBC)
  • Monday Night: LA Rams @ San Francisco (ESPN)
    also KABC (ABC 7) LA; KGO (ABC 7) SF

CBS EARLY

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu
Buffalo @ Baltimore
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
NY Jets @ Pittsburgh
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
LA Chargers @ Houston
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Jacksonville @ Philadelphia
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Cleveland @ Atlanta
Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber

CBS LATE

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu
New England @ Green Bay
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Denver @ Las Vegas
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX SINGLE

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu
Washington @ Dallas
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Chicago @ NY Giants
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Seattle @ Detroit
Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Arizona @ Carolina (LATE)
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Michigan State Embarrassed For Second Week Straight
Next Article Detroit Lions Detroit Lions release depth chart for matchup vs. Seahawks
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?