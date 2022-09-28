2022 NFL Week 4 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 4 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
Don’t forget, there is a game in London at 9:30 a.m. ET this week!
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thursday Night: Miami @ Cincinnati (Amazon)
also WCPO (ABC 9) Cincinnati; WSFL (CW 39) Miami
- Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Minnesota vs New Orleans (in London) (NFLN; Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)
also KSTP (ABC 5) Minn/St Paul; WWL (CBS 4) New Orleans
- Sunday Night: Kansas City @ Tampa Bay (NBC)
- Monday Night: LA Rams @ San Francisco (ESPN)
also KABC (ABC 7) LA; KGO (ABC 7) SF
CBS EARLY
Buffalo @ Baltimore
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
NY Jets @ Pittsburgh
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
LA Chargers @ Houston
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Jacksonville @ Philadelphia
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Cleveland @ Atlanta
Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber
CBS LATE
New England @ Green Bay
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Denver @ Las Vegas
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
FOX SINGLE
Washington @ Dallas
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Chicago @ NY Giants
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Seattle @ Detroit
Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Arizona @ Carolina (LATE)
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma