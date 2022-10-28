Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

2022 NFL Week 8 coverage maps released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 8 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week. As for our Detroit Lions, they will be back at Ford Field to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Don’t forget, there is an international game this week so you will have to wake up early on Sunday. Here are the coverage maps for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

What are the 2022 NFL Week 8 Coverage Maps?

Here are the coverage maps for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS
Thursday Night: Baltimore @ Tampa Bay (Amazon)
      also WMAR (ABC 2) Baltimore; WTVT (FOX 13) Tampa

Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Denver vs Jacksonville (in London) (ESPN+ ; Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)
      also KMGH (ABC 7) Denver; WJXT 4 Jacksonville

Sunday Night: Green Bay @ Buffalo (NBC)

Monday Night: Cincinnati @ Cleveland (ESPN)
      also WCPO (ABC 9) Cincinnati; WEWS (ABC 5) Cleveland

2022 NFL Week 8 coverage maps
2022 NFL Week 8 coverage maps
2022 NFL Week 8 coverage maps

