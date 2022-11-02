2022 NFL Week 9 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 9 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week. As for our Detroit Lions, they will be back at Ford Field to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Don’t forget, there is not an international game this week so you will get to sleep in on Sunday. Here are the coverage maps for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Philadelphia @ Houston (Amazon)

also WPHL 17 Philadelphia; KTXH (My 20) Houston

Sunday Night: Tennessee @ Kansas City (NBC)

Monday Night: Baltimore @ New Orleans (ESPN)