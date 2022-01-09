2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule released

Other than one game that is still going on, the 2021 NFL regular season is now in the books.
On Sunday night, the schedule was released for the 2022 NFL wildcard weekend. Though all of the matchups will not be set in stone until tonight’s game between the Raiders and the Chargers is over, we do have a pretty good idea of what things will look like.
Here is the schedule as it stands:
For planning purposes: pic.twitter.com/3CCFgsnpGJ
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022
