2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters, captains revealed

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters and captains have been announced and one Detroit Red Wings player has made the cut.
One year ago today, Dylan Larkin was named captain of the Red Wings, and exactly one year later, he has been selected to play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
On Thursday night, the All-Star roster and captains were revealed and as you can see below, Larkin got the nod.
Here are the rosters (Via NHL.com)
Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearances)
F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)
F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*
D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)
D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)
Atlantic Division (All-Star appearances)
F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)
F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*
F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)
Pacific Division (All-Star appearances)
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*
F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)
G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)
Central Division (All-Star appearances)
F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*
F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)
D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
* Fan-elected captain
