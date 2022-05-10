2022 NHL Draft Lottery results

The NHL Draft Lottery is in the books and we now know which teams will have each of the top 16 selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

As you can see below, heading into tonight’s lottery, the Montreal Canadiens had an 18.5% of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

We now know the full results of the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery and as you can see below, the Montreal Canadiens will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In case you were wondering, the Detroit Red Wings will have the No. 8 in the draft.

The NHL draft lottery results: 1. MTL

2. NJD

3. ARI

4. SEA

5. PHI

6. CBJ (via CHI)

7. OTT

8. DET

9. BUF

10. ANA

11. SJS

12. CBJ

13. NYI

14. WIN

15. VAN

16. BUF#NHLDraftLottery #NHLDraft — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) May 10, 2022

The remaining order of the first round will be determined as the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs go on.

Nation, who do you think will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft?

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 5/10/22

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Embed from Getty Images

High-Salaried Skaters

Auston Matthews ($10,200): The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 3.38 implied goal total tonight and need to keep the offense going if they are going to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is another series that is tied 2-2, and the good news for the Maple Leafs is that they are scoring a consistent amount. They’ve scored three-plus goals in three of the four games in this series, a strong level of production we should look to get into our lineups.

Matthews comes in with 6 NHL points and 15 shots on goal in the first four games of this series, showing he is well worth that high salary. He is one of the few players in the league that can post a multi-point performance in a single period — a ceiling that can always help you win a tournament.

Click here to see who else you should be targeting in tonight’s games