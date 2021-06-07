2022 No. 6 WR Kaleb Brown picks between Ohio State, Michigan

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines had him on their radar, but unfortunately, he’ll be headed south of the Michigan border.

Chicago St. Rita four-star Kaleb Brown, one of UM’s top receiver targets of the 2022 class, announced his verbal commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes on social media:

The Wolverines were looked at as a frontrunner due to Brown’s relationship with J.J. McCarthy and wide receiver A.J. Henning, both Chicago natives. Brown is ranked the sixth-best wide receiver and No. 63 prospect overall in the class of 2022 per 247Sports.

However, the Wolverines won’t have long to fret, as they still have scheduled visits this month with Portland (Ore.) Westview four-star Darrius Clemons, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville three-star Marquarius White and three-star Dillon Bell from the Kinkaid School in Houston.