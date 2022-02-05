2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl National Team roster – Coached by New York Jets

On Saturday afternoon, the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama.
The game will feature the American Team (coached by Detroit Lions) vs. the National Team (coached by the New York Jets) and it will feature many of the top college football seniors from the 2021 season.
Here is the full roster for the National Team, which will be coached by the New York Jets:
I have highlighted some players that you should keep a close eye on in today’s game.
- Baylor – Jalen Pitre, DB
- Cincinnati – Coby Bryant, DB
- Fayetteville State – Joshua Williams, DB
- Penn State – Tariq Castro-Fields, DB
- Pittsburgh – Damarri Mathis, DB
- Washington State – Jaylen Watson, DB
- Ouachita Baptist – Gregory Junior, DB
- Baylor – JT Woods, DB
- Illinois – Joseph Kerby, DB
- Cincinnati – Myjai Sanders, DL
- Connecticut – Travis Jones, DL
- Houston – Logan Hall, DL
- Miami (Ohio) – Dominique Robinson, DL
- Minnesota – Boye Mafe, DL
- Ohio State – Haskell Garrett, DL
- Ohio State – Tyreke Smith, DL
- Oklahoma – Perrion Winfrey, DL
- Oklahoma – Isaiah Thomas, DL
- Penn State – Arnold Ebiketie, DL
- UCLA – Otito Ogbonnia, DL
- Oklahoma – Jeremiah Hall, FB
- Baylor – Terrel Bernard, LB
- Cincinnati – Darrian Beavers, LB
- Iowa State – Mike Rose, LB
- Kansas – Kyron Johnson, LB
- Penn State – Jesse Luketa, LB
- Miami (Ohio) – Sterling Weatherford, LB
- Wyoming – Chad Muma, LB
- Oklahoma – Brian Asamoah II, LB
- Montana State – Troy Andersen, LB
- Pittsburgh – Cal Adomitis, LS
- Boston College – Zion Johnson, OL
- Central Michigan – Bernhard Raimann, OL
- Fordham – Nick Zakelj, OL
- Michigan- Andrew Stueber, OL
- Minnesota – Daniel Faalele, OL
- North Dakota – Matt Waletzko, OL
- Northern Iowa – Trevor Penning, OL
- Oklahoma – Marquis Hayes, OL
- Washington State – Abraham Lucas, OL
- UT-Chattanooga – Cole Strange, OL
- Central Michigan – Luke Goedeke, OL
- Southern University – Ja’Tyre Carter, OL
- Iowa State – Andrew Mevis, PK
- Penn State – Jordan Stout, PT
- Cincinnati – Desmond Ridder, QB
- Pittsburgh – Kenny Pickett, QB
- Nevada – Carson Strong, QB
- Arizona State – Rachaad White, RB
- Michigan – Hassan Haskins, RB
- Missouri – Tyler Badie, RB
- Baylor – Abram Smith, RB
- Cincinnati – Jerome Ford, RB
- Colorado State – Trey McBride, TE
- Iowa State – Charlie Kolar, TE
- Nevada – Cole Turner, TE
- Ohio State – Jeremy Ruckert, TE
- Wisconsin – Jake Ferguson, TE
- Boise State – Khalil Shakir, WR
- Cincinnati – Alec Pierce, WR
- Nevada – Romeo Doubs, WR
- North Dakota State – Christian Watson, WR
- Penn State – Jahan Dotson, WR
- Rutgers – Bo Melton, WR
- Ole Miss – Braylon Sanders, WR
