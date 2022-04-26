2022 Rich Hill NFL Draft Value Chart released

We are closing in on the 2022 NFL Draft and there are plenty of Detroit Lions fans who are begging for their team to either trade down from the No. 2 pick or up from No. 32 in the opening round of the draft.

Embed from Getty Images

There are sure to be some draft trades (there already have been a couple) and we thought you would like to see the updated 2022 Rich Hill Draft Value Chart that he released on Monday.

As you can see below, the Lions’ No. 2 overall pick is valued at 717.0 points.

Use this as you please to grade the trades that go down on Draft Night!

Article to come to @patspulpit in the next couple of days, but here's the updated NFL Draft Value Chart based on trades from 2017-21. pic.twitter.com/6rDRSlCNan — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) April 26, 2022

NFL Draft Betting: Should We Bet the Chalk in the First-Round Pick Market?

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including some first-round pick odds for 48 players.

I aggregated some rankings and projected out odds for each player listed in order to find out where value exists.

Where might there be betting value? Let’s take a look.

Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).