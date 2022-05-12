2022 Schedule grid for all 272 NFL regular season games

The 2022 NFL regular season schedule has been released and the way-too-early game-by-game prediction articles are flowing like honey!

In case you need a handy dandy pocket schedule that shows ALL 272 NFL regular-season games, the NFL Research department has you covered.

Feel free to save the photo and print it out so that you can look at it whenever you want to. (Or don’t)

Nation, which games are you looking forward to the most?