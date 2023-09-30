2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #30-26

Take a glance at our newest Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown!

The Detroit Red Wings have concluded Training Camp in Traverse City, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players who participated in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who took part in the events at Center ICE Arena. At the start of camp, there were a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

No. 30: Matt Luff

After commencing his National Hockey League career with the Los Angeles Kings, Luff subsequently played for the Nashville Predators before joining Detroit in 2022. Regrettably, his tenure with the Red Wings has been marred by a series of injury setbacks, including a recent shoulder injury suffered during Training Camp, which will sideline him for an extended period.

No. 29: Austin Czarnik

With 171 NHL games to his name, he participated in 29 games with the Red Wings last year, primarily while also playing for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

No. 28: Sebastian Cossa

Considered by many as Detroit's goaltender of the future, Cossa's journey within the organization hasn't been as steady as anticipated. However, the encouraging news is that there is ample time for the young goaltender to rebound and make his mark.

Kasper was Detroit's 1st-round pick in 2022, and the organization sees him as a pivotal figure in their future plans. This season marks his debut full season of professional hockey in North America, as he'll be suiting up for the Griffins.

No. 26: Elmer Soderblom

Having earned a spot on the team directly from training camp last season, Soderblom wasted no time in leaving his mark on the Red Wings. He made an immediate impact by notching his first NHL goal, which also happened to be the team's inaugural goal of the season, during their home opener last October against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Red Wings kicked off their preseason with a win against the Penguins on Tuesday night and are now heading back home for a rematch against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena. As they fine-tune their preparations, the team has already made several roster cuts.

In tonight's game, we can expect to see several young players we've previously mentioned on our countdown, as they aim to make a positive impression on Red Wings management.