2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #35-31

Our Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown continues here on a Thursday afternoon.

Take a peek at our latest Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown!

The Detroit Red Wings have concluded Training Camp in Traverse City, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players who participated in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who took part in the events at Center ICE Arena. At the start of camp, there were a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

Detroit Red Wings Training Camp

No. 35: F Cam Hillis

Initially chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in 2018, he has divided his playing time between the American Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League. In the previous season, he split his time among the Trois-Rivières Lions and Indy Fuel in the ECHL, in addition to making a few appearances with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

No. 34: D Wyatt Newpower

Newpower has dedicated the past few seasons to the Grand Rapids Griffins following his four-year collegiate career at the University of Connecticut, where he served as team captain during his final season.

No. 33: F Amadeus Lombardi

Selected as the 113th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2022, Lombardi has spent the past few seasons showcasing his talents with the Flint Firebirds in the OHL. His most impressive offensive season occurred in 2022-23 when he amassed a remarkable 102 points, including 45 goals and 57 assists, in 67 games played.

No. 32: F Joel L'Esperance

Hailing from Brighton, MI, L'Esperance gained valuable experience at the National Hockey League level with the Dallas Stars, having previously played college hockey at Michigan Tech. During his tenure with the Griffins last year, he showcased his offensive prowess by tallying 25 goals and 24 assists in 72 games.

No. 31: F Nate Danielson

Danielson was Detroit's first-round pick in this summer's NHL Draft, and he comes to the Red Wings after spending the last few seasons with the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL. He's already made an impact in the preseason, finding the net past goaltender (and former Red Wing) Alex Nedeljkovic on Tuesday night as part of Detroit's 4-3 win.

  1. The Detroit Red Wings Training Camp officially wrapped up earlier in the week in Traverse City, and the pre-season is now underway.
  2. Among the 68 players taking part in the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp are members of the Grand Rapids Griffins, as well as several camp invitees.
  3. Our third list ranks Detroit Red Wings training camp players from 35 to 31.

Bottom Line: The preseason is now underway

The Red Wings commenced their preseason with a victory against the Penguins on Tuesday night and are now gearing up to face the Washington Capitals in the nation's capital tonight. As preparations continue, the team has already announced several roster cuts.

In tonight's game, we can expect to see several young players we've previously mentioned on our countdown, as they aim to make a positive impression on Red Wings management.

