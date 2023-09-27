Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #40-36

Take a look at our latest Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown!

Take a look at our latest Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown!

The Detroit Red Wings have concluded Training Camp in Traverse City, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players who participated in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who took part in the events at Center ICE Arena. At the start of camp, there were a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

Inside The Article
Take a look at our latest Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown!No: 40: D William WallinderNo. 39: F Carter MazurNo. 38: G Michael HutchinsonNo. 37: Taro HiroseNo. 36: F Artem AnisimovTL;DR (too long didn't read)
Detroit Red Wings Training Camp

No: 40: D William Wallinder

Taken as the first pick of Round 2 in 2020, Wallinder is poised to kick off his debut professional season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. During his tenure with Rögle BK in the SHL last year, he impressively recorded 26 points, comprised of 7 goals and 19 assists, in 50 regular-season games. Additionally, he contributed another three points in nine postseason appearances..

No. 39: F Carter Mazur

Embarking on his inaugural full professional season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Mazur was picked 70th overall by the Red Wings in the 2021 draft.

Read More

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #45-41

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #50-46

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #55-51

Detroit Red Wings Development Camp Roster Austin Czarnik 2023 NHL Draft

No. 38: G Michael Hutchinson

Inked to a professional tryout by the Red Wings, Hutchinson's journey began when the Boston Bruins drafted him in the 2008 Draft. Over the years, he has also tended goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Throughout his career, he has maintained a goals-against average of 2.92 along with a save percentage of .902.

No. 37: Taro Hirose

Initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Red Wings following his collegiate career at Michigan State, Hirose has navigated between Detroit and Grand Rapids throughout his professional journey. In the previous season, he made a notable impact with the Griffins, accumulating 16 goals and 41 assists in 71 games played.

No. 36: F Artem Anisimov

With an extensive NHL career spanning 771 games, Anisimov recently joined the Red Wings earlier this month on a professional tryout. Over the course of his career, he has donned the jerseys of the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators, showcasing his versatility and experience in the league.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings Training Camp officially wrapped up earlier in the week, and the pre-season is now underway.
  2. Among the 68 players taking part in the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp are members of the Grand Rapids Griffins, as well as several camp invitees.
  3. Our third list ranks Detroit Red Wings training camp players from 40 to 36.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?