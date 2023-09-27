2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #40-36

Take a look at our latest Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown!

The Detroit Red Wings have concluded Training Camp in Traverse City, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players who participated in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who took part in the events at Center ICE Arena. At the start of camp, there were a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

No: 40: D William Wallinder

Taken as the first pick of Round 2 in 2020, Wallinder is poised to kick off his debut professional season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. During his tenure with Rögle BK in the SHL last year, he impressively recorded 26 points, comprised of 7 goals and 19 assists, in 50 regular-season games. Additionally, he contributed another three points in nine postseason appearances..

No. 39: F Carter Mazur

Embarking on his inaugural full professional season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Mazur was picked 70th overall by the Red Wings in the 2021 draft.

No. 38: G Michael Hutchinson

Inked to a professional tryout by the Red Wings, Hutchinson's journey began when the Boston Bruins drafted him in the 2008 Draft. Over the years, he has also tended goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Throughout his career, he has maintained a goals-against average of 2.92 along with a save percentage of .902.

Initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Red Wings following his collegiate career at Michigan State, Hirose has navigated between Detroit and Grand Rapids throughout his professional journey. In the previous season, he made a notable impact with the Griffins, accumulating 16 goals and 41 assists in 71 games played.

No. 36: F Artem Anisimov

With an extensive NHL career spanning 771 games, Anisimov recently joined the Red Wings earlier this month on a professional tryout. Over the course of his career, he has donned the jerseys of the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators, showcasing his versatility and experience in the league.

