2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #45-41

Our Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster countdown continues.

The Detroit Red Wings have concluded Training Camp in Traverse City, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players who participated in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who took part in the events at Center ICE Arena. At the start of camp, there were a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

No. 45: F Israel Mianscum

A versatile forward, Mianscum has spent the past several years with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During the previous season, he notched an impressive 61 points, consisting of 30 goals and 31 assists, in 65 games played.

No. 44: G Jan Bednar

Drafted 107th overall by the Red Wings in 2020, Bednar split last season between Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL and the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.

No. 43: D Albert Johanssen

Selected 60th overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 draft, Johanssen embarked on his inaugural professional season in North America last year with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Over the course of the season, he recorded 15 points, showcasing his versatility with 5 goals and 15 assists in 53 games played.

No. 42: D Jared McIssac

Drafted 36th overall by the Red Wings in 2018, McIssac has solidified his position as a key player on the Griffins' blue line. During the previous season, he contributed significantly with 22 points, including 3 goals and 18 assists, in 61 games played.

Chosen as the 55th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2020, Hanas spent the previous year playing for USA-S17, where he showcased his skill by notching four goals and nine assists in the five games he participated in.

