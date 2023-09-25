2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster rankings: #50-46

Our Detroit Red Wings Training Camp roster breakdown continues.

The Detroit Red Wings have gathered in Traverse City for their training camp, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being in early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players participating in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who will be skating at the Center ICE Arena. At the start of camp, there were a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

No. 50: Nic Sima

The Ontario native has played the last three years with the North Bay Battalion and the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League.

No. 49: F Tyler Spezia

The Michigan native has dedicated the past few years to his tenure with the Grand Rapids Griffins. In the previous season, he recorded two goals and 13 assists over 65 games, marking a significant decline in his offensive production compared to the previous year when he tallied 35 points (13 goals and 22 assists).

No. 48: G John Lethemon

Another Mitten State native, Lethemon, spent four years playing college hockey with the Michigan State Spartans before transitioning to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL. In the past season, he divided his time between the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and the Griffins.

No. 47: D Jackson DeSouza

As a camp invitee of the Red Wings, DeSouza has dedicated the past several seasons to playing with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL. In the previous season, he contributed 20 points (6 goals and 14 assists) over 66 games, with an additional goal scored during four postseason games.

The young forward, who happens to be the grandson of Red Wings' legendary goaltender Terry Sawchuck, gained valuable experience at the professional level after spending several years with the Tri-City Americans in the WHL. Following two seasons at Mount Royal University, he suited up for 23 games with the Griffins last season

Bottom Line: Making the best 1st impression

It's an annual rite of passage for young players in the Red Wings system to gain NHL experience during Training Camp.

While not every player will end up on the roster, it's an ideal way to make a favorable first impression on those evaluating their talent, determining if they have what it takes to succeed at the next level of hockey.