2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: Post Minicamp Edition

The Detroit Lions minicamp has concluded, and it is now time to make my latest prediction on at what the 2023 Detroit Lions‘ initial 53-man roster will look when training camp concludes. Now, we know it's pretty darn early to really know what could happen, as the Lions are sure to make further roster additions/subtractions leading up to camp. That's why I have included a couple of roster additions that I have been rooting for Brad Holmes to make.
2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction
Quarterbacks (2)
Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater
As you can see, I still believe the Lions will end up signing Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff in 2023. It is going to take Hendon Hooker some time to recover from his ACL and it will also take some time for him to learn a completely new offensive system with the Lions. Because of that, I am not so sure he will be ready to play in a game until 2024.
Running Backs (5)
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mohamed Ibrahim
Craig Reynolds
Jason Cabinda (FB)
This one is pretty straightforward and as you can see, I believe Mohamed Ibrahim secures the No. 3 RB spot.
Wide Receivers (5)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Reynolds
Marvin Jones
Kalif Raymond
Antoine Green
Don't be completely surprised if the 2023 Detroit Lions add another veteran to the mix before the start of the season, but at this point, I think they roll with the five listed above until Jameson Williams returns from his six-game suspension.
Tight Ends (4)
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
James Mitchell
Shane Zylstra
Does Shane Zylstra land a spot on the roster? There is a chance as the Lions did open the season with four tight ends in 2022. For now, I am going with four tight ends on the initial 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster.
Offensive Line (8)
Frank Ragnow
Taylor Decker
Penei Sewell
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Jonah Jackson
Graham Glasgow
Matt Nelson
Colby Sorsdal
Don't be surprised if Matt Nelson does not make the cut if one of the UDFAs balls out in training camp.
Defensive Line (11)
Aidan Hutchinson
James Houston
Romeo Okwara
Charles Harris
Josh Paschal
John Cominsky
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs
Brodric Martin
Christian Covington
Matt Ioannidis
If you noticed, I have Matt Ioannidis listed just below the rest of the group. Ioannidis is not currently on the 2023 Detroit Lions roster, but he is a free-agent DL who is available and who would certainly help out the team in terms of stopping the run. TALK IT INTO EXISTENCE!!!
Linebackers (6)
Alex Anzalone
Jack Campbell
Malcolm Rodriguez
Derrick Barnes
Anthony Pittman
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
No surprises here.
Cornerbacks (5)
Cameron Sutton
Emmanuel Moseley
Jerry Jacobs
Will Harris
Starling Thomas
Dan Campbell seems to be impressed so far with Starling Thomas, so I am putting him on the initial 53-man roster.
Safeties (4)
Tracy Walker
Kerby Joseph
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Brian Branch
No surprises here.
Special Teams (3)
PK Michael Badgley
P Jack Fox
LS Jake McQuaide
I had been pushing for the Lions to sign Robbie Gould, but it does not look like that will happen. With that being said, the job looks like Badgley's to lose during training camp.