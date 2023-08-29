2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster released

Here we go! The Detroit Lions have made their final cuts, and they have officially set their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. So, without further ado, here is the Lions‘ initial 53-man roster.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs (3)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Wide Receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Marvin Jones

Antoine Green

Tight Ends (3)

Brock Wright

Sam LaPorta

James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen (8)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Colby Sorsdal

Matt Nelson

Defensive Linemen (5)

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Benito Jones

Brodric Martin

EDGE Rushers (7)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

John Cominsky

Josh Paschal

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks (6)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Will Harris

Steven Gilmore

Khalil Dorsey

Emmanuel Moseley

Safeties (5)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Brian Branch

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Riley Patterson (K)

Bottom Line: Don't Get Too Comfortable

Yes, the Lions' initial roster has been released, but do not think for one second that it is set in stone. In fact, I expect Lions GM Brad Holmes to make multiple additions/subtractions to the 53-man roster prior to the Lions' Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With that being said, congratulations are in order for the 53 players who survived training camp and made the final cut.