2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster released
Here we go! The Detroit Lions have made their final cuts, and they have officially set their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. So, without further ado, here is the Lions‘ initial 53-man roster.
2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster
Quarterbacks (2)
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
Running Backs (3)
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
Wide Receivers (5)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Marvin Jones
- Antoine Green
Tight Ends (3)
- Brock Wright
- Sam LaPorta
- James Mitchell
Offensive Linemen (8)
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Graham Glasgow
- Colby Sorsdal
- Matt Nelson
Defensive Linemen (5)
- Alim McNeill
- Isaiah Buggs
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Benito Jones
- Brodric Martin
EDGE Rushers (7)
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Charles Harris
- John Cominsky
- Josh Paschal
- James Houston
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
Linebackers (6)
- Alex Anzalone
- Jack Campbell
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Anthony Pittman
Cornerbacks (6)
- Cameron Sutton
- Jerry Jacobs
- Will Harris
- Steven Gilmore
- Khalil Dorsey
- Emmanuel Moseley
Safeties (5)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Kerby Joseph
- Brian Branch
- Tracy Walker
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
Special Teams (3)
- Jack Fox (P)
- Scott Daly (LS)
- Riley Patterson (K)
Bottom Line: Don't Get Too Comfortable
Yes, the Lions' initial roster has been released, but do not think for one second that it is set in stone. In fact, I expect Lions GM Brad Holmes to make multiple additions/subtractions to the 53-man roster prior to the Lions' Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With that being said, congratulations are in order for the 53 players who survived training camp and made the final cut.