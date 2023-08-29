Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster released

The 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster has been released, and as you are about to see, there are some surprises.

Here we go! The Detroit Lions have made their final cuts, and they have officially set their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. So, without further ado, here is the Lions‘ initial 53-man roster.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster

Quarterbacks (2)

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs (3)

  • David Montgomery
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Jason Cabinda (FB)

Wide Receivers (5)

Tight Ends (3)

  • Brock Wright
  • Sam LaPorta
  • James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen (8)

  • Taylor Decker
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Penei Sewell
  • Graham Glasgow
  • Colby Sorsdal
  • Matt Nelson

Defensive Linemen (5)

  • Alim McNeill
  • Isaiah Buggs
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • Benito Jones
  • Brodric Martin

EDGE Rushers (7)

  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • Charles Harris
  • John Cominsky
  • Josh Paschal
  • James Houston
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara

Linebackers (6)

  • Alex Anzalone
  • Jack Campbell
  • Malcolm Rodriguez
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks (6)

  • Cameron Sutton
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Will Harris
  • Steven Gilmore
  • Khalil Dorsey
  • Emmanuel Moseley

Safeties (5)

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • Kerby Joseph
  • Brian Branch
  • Tracy Walker
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu

Special Teams (3)

  • Jack Fox (P)
  • Scott Daly (LS)
  • Riley Patterson (K)

Bottom Line: Don't Get Too Comfortable

Yes, the Lions' initial roster has been released, but do not think for one second that it is set in stone. In fact, I expect Lions GM Brad Holmes to make multiple additions/subtractions to the 53-man roster prior to the Lions' Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With that being said, congratulations are in order for the 53 players who survived training camp and made the final cut.

