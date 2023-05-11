Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

2023 Detroit Lions Christmas Eve, season-finale matchups leaked

By W.G. Brady
96
0

Inside the Article:

At 8:00 p.m. ET tonight, the full 2023 NFL schedule will OFFICIALLY be revealed, but at this pace, we will know the full Detroit Lions schedule before lunch! The latest Lions matchups to be leaked are their Christmas Eve and season-finale games.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Quentin Johnson Poona Ford Will Anderson Jr. Trey Lance Jameson Williams Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions schedule

2023 Detroit Lions Christmas Eve, season-finale matchups leaked

According to reports, the Lions will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Christmas Eve (Week 16), and they will face the same Vikings squad at Ford Field in their season-finale (Week 18). During the 2022 season, the Lions went 1-1 against the Vikings, including losing at Minnesota in Week 3 and winning at Ford Field in Week 14.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: These matchups could determine the NFC North Champion

According to the latest odds from Las Vegas, the Lions are currently favored to win the NFC North with the Vikings not too far behind. Don't be surprised at all if these two end-of-the-season matchups end up determining the division winner.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
2023 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent released
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

2023 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent released

We now know who our Detroit Lions will be hosting on Thanksgiving Day!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.