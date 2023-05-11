At 8:00 p.m. ET tonight, the full 2023 NFL schedule will OFFICIALLY be revealed, but at this pace, we will know the full Detroit Lions schedule before lunch! The latest Lions matchups to be leaked are their Christmas Eve and season-finale games.

2023 Detroit Lions Christmas Eve, season-finale matchups leaked

According to reports, the Lions will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Christmas Eve (Week 16), and they will face the same Vikings squad at Ford Field in their season-finale (Week 18). During the 2022 season, the Lions went 1-1 against the Vikings, including losing at Minnesota in Week 3 and winning at Ford Field in Week 14.

Bottom Line: These matchups could determine the NFC North Champion

According to the latest odds from Las Vegas, the Lions are currently favored to win the NFC North with the Vikings not too far behind. Don't be surprised at all if these two end-of-the-season matchups end up determining the division winner.