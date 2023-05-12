2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: NFL Schedule release edition

Inside the Article: 2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions

The 2023 NFL regular-season schedule has been released and we now know when the Detroit Lions will play each of their opponents. With that being said, it's time to take a look at the game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season

2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions Without further ado, here are our Lions game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season. As you can see, I currently have the Lions finishing the season with an 11-6 record, which will be good enough to win the NFC North. Week 1 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) (LOSE)

Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks (WIN)

Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons (WIN)

Week 4 – at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football) (WIN)

Week 5 – vs. Carolina Panthers (WIN)

Week 6 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LOSE)

Week 7 – at Baltimore Ravens (LOSE)

Week 8 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football) (WIN)

Week 9 – BYE WEEK



Week 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers (LOSE)

Week 11 – vs. Chicago Bears (WIN)

Week 12 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day) (WIN)

Week 13 – at New Orleans Saints (WIN)

Week 14 – at Chicago Bears (WIN)

Week 15 – vs. Denver Broncos (WIN)

Week 16 – at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Eve) (LOSE)

Week 17 – at Dallas Cowboys (LOSE)

Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings (WIN)