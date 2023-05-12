Merch
Lions Analysis and Opinion

2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: NFL Schedule release edition

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NFL regular-season schedule has been released and we now know when the Detroit Lions will play each of their opponents. With that being said, it's time to take a look at the game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

    2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions

    Without further ado, here are our Lions game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season. As you can see, I currently have the Lions finishing the season with an 11-6 record, which will be good enough to win the NFC North.

    • Week 1 – at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) (LOSE)
    • Week 2 – vs. Seattle Seahawks (WIN)
    • Week 3 – vs. Atlanta Falcons (WIN)
    • Week 4 – at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football) (WIN)
    • Week 5 – vs. Carolina Panthers (WIN)
    • Week 6 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LOSE)
    • Week 7 – at Baltimore Ravens (LOSE)
    • Week 8 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football) (WIN)
    • Week 9 – BYE WEEK
    • Week 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers (LOSE)
    • Week 11 – vs. Chicago Bears (WIN)
    • Week 12 – vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day) (WIN)
    • Week 13 – at New Orleans Saints (WIN)
    • Week 14 – at Chicago Bears (WIN)
    • Week 15 – vs. Denver Broncos (WIN)
    • Week 16 – at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Eve) (LOSE)
    • Week 17 – at Dallas Cowboys (LOSE)
    • Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings (WIN)
