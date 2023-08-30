Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition

What are your 2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions?

2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, and there were quite a few surprises. With that being said, we are just eight days away from the Lions taking on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. But before that happens, it is time for our pre-training camp edition of our Lions' game-by-game predictions.

Inside The Article
2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: Post-Training Camp EditionNFC North ChampionsTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: LET'S GO!!!
2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Brad Holmes
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition

Here are my updated game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions. How many games do you think the Lions will win in 2023? As you can see below, I still have the Lions finishing with an 11-6 record during the upcoming season.

Thursday
Sep. 7		at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football)Lose
Sunday
Sep. 17		Seattle SeahawksWin
Sunday
Sep. 24		Atlanta FalconsWin
Thursday
Sep. 28		at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)Win
Sunday
Oct. 8		Carolina PanthersWin
Sunday
Oct. 15		at Tampa Bay BuccaneersWin
Sunday
Oct. 22		at Baltimore RavensLose
Monday
Oct. 30		Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)Win
Sunday
Nov. 5		BYE
Sunday
Nov. 12		at Los Angeles ChargersLose
Sunday
Nov. 19		Chicago BearsWin
Thursday
Nov. 23		Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day)Win
Sunday
Dec. 3		at New Orleans SaintsLose
Sunday
Dec. 10		at Chicago BearsWin
Sat/Sun
Dec. 16 or 17		Denver BroncosWin
Sunday
Dec. 24		at Minnesota VikingsLose
Saturday
Dec. 30		at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night Football)Lose
Sunday
Jan. 7		Minnesota VikingsWin

NFC North Champions

Should the Lions secure 11 victories in 2023, it's highly likely they will clinch the NFC North. Achieving this would mark the first occasion the Lions have dominated their division and played a playoff game on their home turf since 1991. During that memorable season, they progressed to the NFC Championship Game but were bested by the Washington Redskins, who later became Super Bowl champions.

Read More

Why the Detroit Lions only have 2 running backs on their 53-man roster

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster released

Detroit Lions waive Starling Thomas V

2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Forecast for 2023: I anticipate the Detroit Lions will wrap up the regular season in 2023 boasting an 11-6 tally.
  2. NFC North Title Contenders: With such a record, the 2023 Detroit Lions are poised to potentially claim the NFC North crown, paving the way for a home playoff game, a feat not seen since 1991.
  3. Playoff Aspirations: I hold a firm belief that the Lions have the capability to not only seize the NFC North but also progress deep into the playoffs, possibly making their way to the NFC Championship Game.

Bottom Line: LET'S GO!!!

I've been echoing this sentiment since the end of the 2022 season, and I won't hesitate to broadcast it loudly and clearly. The 2023 Detroit Lions will do more than just clinch the NFL North; they're set to dominate multiple playoff games and propel themselves into the NFC Championship Game. While I'm uncertain about their momentum carrying them all the way to the Super Bowl, if the Lions live up to my expectations, we're in for a thrilling season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?