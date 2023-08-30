2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, and there were quite a few surprises. With that being said, we are just eight days away from the Lions taking on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. But before that happens, it is time for our pre-training camp edition of our Lions' game-by-game predictions.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition

Here are my updated game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions. How many games do you think the Lions will win in 2023? As you can see below, I still have the Lions finishing with an 11-6 record during the upcoming season.

Thursday

Sep. 7 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) Lose Sunday

Sep. 17 Seattle Seahawks Win Sunday

Sep. 24 Atlanta Falcons Win Thursday

Sep. 28 at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football) Win Sunday

Oct. 8 Carolina Panthers Win Sunday

Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Sunday

Oct. 22 at Baltimore Ravens Lose Monday

Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football) Win Sunday

Nov. 5 BYE Sunday

Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers Lose Sunday

Nov. 19 Chicago Bears Win Thursday

Nov. 23 Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day) Win Sunday

Dec. 3 at New Orleans Saints Lose Sunday

Dec. 10 at Chicago Bears Win Sat/Sun

Dec. 16 or 17 Denver Broncos Win Sunday

Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings Lose Saturday

Dec. 30 at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night Football) Lose Sunday

Jan. 7 Minnesota Vikings Win

NFC North Champions

Should the Lions secure 11 victories in 2023, it's highly likely they will clinch the NFC North. Achieving this would mark the first occasion the Lions have dominated their division and played a playoff game on their home turf since 1991. During that memorable season, they progressed to the NFC Championship Game but were bested by the Washington Redskins, who later became Super Bowl champions.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Forecast for 2023: I anticipate the Detroit Lions will wrap up the regular season in 2023 boasting an 11-6 tally. NFC North Title Contenders: With such a record, the 2023 Detroit Lions are poised to potentially claim the NFC North crown, paving the way for a home playoff game, a feat not seen since 1991. Playoff Aspirations: I hold a firm belief that the Lions have the capability to not only seize the NFC North but also progress deep into the playoffs, possibly making their way to the NFC Championship Game.

Bottom Line: LET'S GO!!!

I've been echoing this sentiment since the end of the 2022 season, and I won't hesitate to broadcast it loudly and clearly. The 2023 Detroit Lions will do more than just clinch the NFL North; they're set to dominate multiple playoff games and propel themselves into the NFC Championship Game. While I'm uncertain about their momentum carrying them all the way to the Super Bowl, if the Lions live up to my expectations, we're in for a thrilling season.