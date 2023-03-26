Merch
Lions Analysis and Opinion

2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: [Vol. 2.0]

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The 2022 season is a wrap, and the Detroit Lions finished with an overall record of 9-8. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have been focused on adding players to their roster via free agency. Well, the first wave of free agency is pretty much in the books, and to say the Lions upgraded their biggest weakness (the secondary), would be a huge understatement. That being said, if the Lions truly want to contend for a Super Bowl, there is still plenty of work to be done. Let's take a look at how I think the 2023 Detroit Lions will win.

2023 Detroit Lions backup quarterback Jessie Bates Pro Football Focus

How many games will the 2023 Detroit Lions win?

Although the exact dates of the Lions' games against each team in their 2023 schedule remain unknown, we are aware of the teams they will face. Hence, I present to you my early game-by-game predictions in Volume 2.0, with the disclaimer that they are too premature. I plan to revise them after the 2023 NFL Draft, before the commencement of training camp and the 2023 regular season.

So, without further ado, here is how I think the Detroit Lions will fare in 2023.

Date OpponentW/L
Date TBAat Chicago BearsW
Date TBAChicago BearsW
Date TBAGreen Bay PackersW
Date TBAMinnesota VikingsW
Date TBAAtlanta FalconsW
Date TBACarolina PanthersW
Date TBADenver BroncosW
Date TBALas Vegas RaidersW
Date TBAat Green Bay PackersW
Date TBAat Kansas City ChiefsL
Date TBAat Los Angeles ChargersL
Date TBAat Minnesota VikingsL
Date TBAat New Orleans SaintsW
Date TBAat Tampa Bay BuccaneersW
Date TBAat Baltimore RavensL
Date TBAat Dallas CowboysL
Date TBASeattle SeahawksW
Schedule via FBschedules.com

Bottom Line: It could be a fun season in the Motor City!

Upon first glance, my prediction is that the Lions will achieve a record of 12-5 in 2023, with an undefeated performance at Ford Field. What is your take, Nation? How many victories do you anticipate the Lions to secure in their 2023 schedule?

