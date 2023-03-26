2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: [Vol. 2.0]

The 2022 season is a wrap, and the Detroit Lions finished with an overall record of 9-8. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have been focused on adding players to their roster via free agency. Well, the first wave of free agency is pretty much in the books, and to say the Lions upgraded their biggest weakness (the secondary), would be a huge understatement. That being said, if the Lions truly want to contend for a Super Bowl, there is still plenty of work to be done. Let's take a look at how I think the 2023 Detroit Lions will win.

How many games will the 2023 Detroit Lions win?

Although the exact dates of the Lions' games against each team in their 2023 schedule remain unknown, we are aware of the teams they will face. Hence, I present to you my early game-by-game predictions in Volume 2.0, with the disclaimer that they are too premature. I plan to revise them after the 2023 NFL Draft, before the commencement of training camp and the 2023 regular season.

So, without further ado, here is how I think the Detroit Lions will fare in 2023.

Date Opponent W/L Date TBA at Chicago Bears W Date TBA Chicago Bears W Date TBA Green Bay Packers W Date TBA Minnesota Vikings W Date TBA Atlanta Falcons W Date TBA Carolina Panthers W Date TBA Denver Broncos W Date TBA Las Vegas Raiders W Date TBA at Green Bay Packers W Date TBA at Kansas City Chiefs L Date TBA at Los Angeles Chargers L Date TBA at Minnesota Vikings L Date TBA at New Orleans Saints W Date TBA at Tampa Bay Buccaneers W Date TBA at Baltimore Ravens L Date TBA at Dallas Cowboys L Date TBA Seattle Seahawks W Schedule via FBschedules.com

Bottom Line: It could be a fun season in the Motor City!

Upon first glance, my prediction is that the Lions will achieve a record of 12-5 in 2023, with an undefeated performance at Ford Field. What is your take, Nation? How many victories do you anticipate the Lions to secure in their 2023 schedule?