2023 Detroit Lions land 2nd Thursday Night Football matchup

When the 2022 NFL regular-season schedule was released, Detroit Lions fans were bummed that their team did not land a single Monday Night, Sunday Night, or Thursday Night matchup. Of course, the Lions did force their way into a Week 18 primetime game against the Green Bay Packers, but that did not dismiss the disrespect the Lions originally received from the NFL schedule makers.

Key Points

The Lions, who were disappointed with their lack of prime-time matchups in the 2022 NFL regular-season schedule, have secured a second Thursday Night game in the upcoming 2023 season.

In addition to their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, the Lions will also face the Green Bay Packers on a Thursday night in Week 4 at Lambeau Field.

This announcement marks a positive development for Lions fans who felt their team was initially disrespected by the NFL schedule makers, as the inclusion of two Thursday Night games brings more national exposure and recognition to the team.

Earlier this morning it was confirmed that the Lions will open up their 2023 season on Thursday, September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, according to reports, the Lions have landed a second Thursday Night matchup, as they will travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. The Full 2023 NFL regular season schedule will drop on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.