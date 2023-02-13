Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and the Detroit Lions will be very busy during the off-season as they gear up for the 2023 season. With the free agency period set to begin in mid-March, the Lions will have the opportunity to bolster their roster and make moves to improve their team. Meanwhile, the 2023 NFL Draft looms on the horizon, where Detroit holds the No. 6 and No. 18 pick in the opening round. And let's not forget about the start of training camp, set to take place in Allen Park, where the Lions will have the chance to put their newly acquired talent to the test. Get ready, Lions fans, as we take a closer look at the 2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar.

2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar

February

Feb. 21 – The first day clubs can designate franchise or transition players.

Feb. 28-March 6 – NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

March

March 7 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 7 – College Pro Days begin.

March 7 – Beginning of when teams are permitted to host 30 draft-eligible, non-local players for facility visits, until April 19. Also beginning March 7, teams are allowed to begin video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players through March April 26.

March 13-15 – Clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 15 (prior to 4 p.m. ET) – Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

March 15 (prior to 4 p.m. ET) – All clubs must be under the 2023 salary cap.

March 15 (4 p.m. ET) – The 2023 league year and free agency period begin. All player contracts expire at this time, and the trading period for 2023 begins. Clubs can also begin signing free agents.

March 26-29 – Annual League Meeting (Phoenix)

April

April 17 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin off-season workout programs.

April 21 – Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26 – Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

April 27-29 – 2023 NFL Draft (Kansas City, Missouri)

May

May 1 – Deadline for Clubs to exercise the Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15 – Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 15 – Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 22-24 – Spring League Meeting, TBD location

Late May/Early June – Organized team activities and mandatory minicamp

Late July – Training Camp Begins