The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and it is time to start looking forward to the remainder of the 2023 Detroit Lions offseason schedule, including their rookie minicamp, which will begin on May 12. With that being said, we thought we would pass along the Lions' off-season workout and minicamp schedule leading up to training camp, which will take place in Allen Park.

Key Points

The 2023 Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp is scheduled to take place from May 12-14 and will be followed by a series of OTA offseason workouts in late May and early June, leading up to the mandatory minicamp from June 6-8.

The NFL's offseason workout program is divided into three phases, with the first phase consisting of the first two weeks of the program limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two allows on-field workouts and drills, while Phase Three permits organized team practice activity.

Clubs are also allowed to hold a seven-week rookie football development program, which in 2023 may begin on May 15 and include one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp that can be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.

2023 Detroit Lions offseason workout and minicamp schedule

Here is the 2023 Detroit Lions' off-season workout and minicamp schedule leading up to training camp:

Rookie Minicamp:

May 12-14

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 23-25, May 31-June 2, June 12-15

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 6-8

The 2023 Detroit Lions off-season schedule was released by NFL Communications, which breaks down how each NFL team's off-season program will look.

From NFL Communications:

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2023 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during either week three or week four of Phase Three of the offseason program.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven consecutive weeks, which in 2023 may begin on May 15. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.