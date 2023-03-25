After going 3-13-1 in 2021, the Detroit Lions got off to a 1-6 start in 2022. It would have been very easy for players to wonder if Dan Campbell was the right man for the job, but that is not at all what happened. Instead, the Lions stayed the course, and they ended up winning eight of their final ten games of the season to finish with a 9-8 record. Now, as we head closer and closer to the 2023 season, the Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North for the first time ever. Draft Kings Sportsbook has released their over/under win totals for the 2023 season, and the Detroit Lions come in at No. 7 on the list.

2023 Detroit Lions over/under win total released

Draft Kings has released their over/under win totals for the 2023 NFL season, and our Lions come in at No. 7 on the list with an over/under win total of 9.5. The only teams with a higher win total are the Bengals (11.5), 49ers (11.5), Chiefs (11.5), Eagles (10.5), Bills (10.5), and Jaguars (10.5).

Via Draft Kings:

Bottom Line: The Lions are getting some SERIOUS respect

Each and every year, regardless of the Lions roster, I drink the Honolulu blue Kool-Aid, and I get hyped up for what could be a surprisingly good season. But, this year, there is actually quite a bit of hype surrounding the team, and I am not sure how to feel! With the Lions over/under total being set at 9.5, combined with them being the betting favorite to win the NFC North, has me winding if this could just be the year that they FINALLY break through and make a run at a Super Bowl. Ok, I will pump the brakes a bit on the Super Bowl talk… for now.