The 2023 Detroit Lions regular-season schedule has been released, and in case you missed it, they will have two Thursday Night Football games, a Monday Night Football game, a Saturday night game, and their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup. The 2023 Detroit Lions preseason schedule has also been released for the upcoming season, and as you can see below, they will have two home games and one road game at Ford Field as they prepare for the regular season.

2023 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule

Here is the Lions' preseason schedule:

vs. New York Giants

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

at Carolina Panthers