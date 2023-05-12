Merch
2023 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The 2023 Detroit Lions regular-season schedule has been released, and in case you missed it, they will have two Thursday Night Football games, a Monday Night Football game, a Saturday night game, and their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup. The 2023 Detroit Lions preseason schedule has also been released for the upcoming season, and as you can see below, they will have two home games and one road game at Ford Field as they prepare for the regular season.

Detroit Lions Jalen Ramsey Tyree Wilson 2023 NFL Draft Jared Goff 2023 Detroit Lions Preseason schedule Ed Flanagan

Key Points

  • The Lions' 2023 regular-season schedule was released on Thursday
  • The Lions' 2023 preseason schedule has been released
  • The Lions will play 2 home games and 1 road game during the preseason

2023 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule

Here is the Lions' preseason schedule:

  • vs. New York Giants
  • vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • at Carolina Panthers
2023 Detroit Lions preseason schedule
