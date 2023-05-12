The release of the 2023 Detroit Lions schedule has brought about a wave of excitement among fans and football enthusiasts alike. As we dive into the intricacies of the schedule, there are three standout elements that we absolutely love.

Key Points

The Lions 2023 regular season schedule was released on Thursday night

There is a ton of excitement surrounding the Lions and what they could do in 2023

Here are three things we love about the Lions' schedule

2023 Detroit Lions schedule: 3 Things We Love

Here are 3 things we love about the Lions' regular season schedule:

- Advertisement -

Welcome to the Primetime!

When the 2022 NFL regular-season schedule was released, the Detroit Lions and their fans were not too happy that they did not have a single primetime matchup. Fast forward to the present and the Lions will play 2 Thursday Night Football games, 1 Monday Night Football game, and 1 Saturday Night Football game. Not to mention, the Lions will also have their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field. The NFL disrespected the Lions in 2022, and now they are making up for it!

Bring on the Super Bowl Champs

BRING ON PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS!!! When the Lions' 2023 opponents were released, the one game that immediately stood out as the toughest was a road matchup against the Chiefs. That being said, the Chiefs are the best team in the NFL and the Lions want to get there in the not-too-distant future. They will get their shot to do so right off the bat.

Thanksgiving Day Feast

Some people are actually complaining about the Lions playing the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, but when you look at their home opponents, there really were not many better options. More importantly, the Lions own the Packers and it will be a heck of a lot of fun to kick the crap out of them on Turkey Day!

Bottom Line: The Lions will Roar in 2023

When you look up and down the Lions 2023 schedule, there are certainly some things to be excited about, including Week 1 against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, four primetime matchups, and a Thanksgiving Day treat against the hated Packers. There is no question about it that the Lions are heading in the right direction, and they have a real shot to make some noise during the upcoming season.