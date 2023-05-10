Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

2023 Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule

By W.G. Brady
6
0

Inside the Article:

On Thursday, the NFL will release the full 2023 regular-season schedule, which means we will soon know when our Detroit Lions will be playing each of their home/away opponents. With that being said, CBS Sports recently published the 2023 Detroit Lions' strength of schedule, along with the strength of schedule for each and every NFL team.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Power Rankings 2023 NFL Mock Draft NFL Hall of Fame Gould Off-season needs Teddy Bridgewater Jake McQuaide Ford Family Roschon Johnson Drew Brees Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions strength of schedule

Key Points

  • The NFL will release its full regular-season schedule on Thursday night
  • CBS Sports has released the strength of schedule for each NFL Team
  • The Lions have the 20th hardest schedule based on the records from 2022

2023 Detroit Lions' strength of schedule

Here is the strength of schedule for each NFL team (Via CBS Sports)

RANKOPPONENTS' COMBINED 2022 RECORDOPPONENTS' COMBINED 2022 WIN PERCENTAGE
1Eagles161-123-4.566
2Dolphins158-127-2.554
3Patriots156-128-3.549 
T-4Cowboys156-128-4.549 
T-4Giants157-129-2.549
6Jets155-129-3.545
7Bills155-131-2.542
8Commanders153-133-2.535
9Rams152-133-3.533
10Raiders150-136-2.524
11Cardinals148-147-3.519
T-12Chargers149-139 .517
T-12Broncos148-138-2.517
T-12Seahawks148-138-2.517
1549ers147-142-0.514
16Chiefs147-140.512
17Bengals146-140-2.510
18Bears143-145-1.497
19Vikings143-145.497
20Lions143-146.495
21Ravens138-147-2.484
22Buccaneers138-148-2.483
23Jaguars135-148-4.477
24Packers137-151-1.476
25Steelers134-151-2.470
26Browns131-154-2.460
27Panthers130-157-2.453
28Titans127-157-4.448
29Colts124-162-2.434
30Texans123-163-2.431
31   Saints122-164-3.427
32Falcons119-167-3.417
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
The curious case of Tigers’ Nick Maton who gets ‘reset’ in the finale against Guardians
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers NotesTeddy Jackson -

The curious case of Tigers’ Nick Maton who gets ‘reset’ in the finale against Guardians

Nick Maton has the ability to stick in the Major Leagues but he has to find a way to spit on breaking balls and off-speed pitches or actually make contact with them.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.