On Thursday, the NFL will release the full 2023 regular-season schedule, which means we will soon know when our Detroit Lions will be playing each of their home/away opponents. With that being said, CBS Sports recently published the 2023 Detroit Lions' strength of schedule, along with the strength of schedule for each and every NFL team.
2023 Detroit Lions' strength of schedule
Here is the strength of schedule for each NFL team (Via CBS Sports)
|RANK
|OPPONENTS' COMBINED 2022 RECORD
|OPPONENTS' COMBINED 2022 WIN PERCENTAGE
|1
|Eagles
|161-123-4
|.566
|2
|Dolphins
|158-127-2
|.554
|3
|Patriots
|156-128-3
|.549
|T-4
|Cowboys
|156-128-4
|.549
|T-4
|Giants
|157-129-2
|.549
|6
|Jets
|155-129-3
|.545
|7
|Bills
|155-131-2
|.542
|8
|Commanders
|153-133-2
|.535
|9
|Rams
|152-133-3
|.533
|10
|Raiders
|150-136-2
|.524
|11
|Cardinals
|148-147-3
|.519
|T-12
|Chargers
|149-139
|.517
|T-12
|Broncos
|148-138-2
|.517
|T-12
|Seahawks
|148-138-2
|.517
|15
|49ers
|147-142-0
|.514
|16
|Chiefs
|147-140
|.512
|17
|Bengals
|146-140-2
|.510
|18
|Bears
|143-145-1
|.497
|19
|Vikings
|143-145
|.497
|20
|Lions
|143-146
|.495
|21
|Ravens
|138-147-2
|.484
|22
|Buccaneers
|138-148-2
|.483
|23
|Jaguars
|135-148-4
|.477
|24
|Packers
|137-151-1
|.476
|25
|Steelers
|134-151-2
|.470
|26
|Browns
|131-154-2
|.460
|27
|Panthers
|130-157-2
|.453
|28
|Titans
|127-157-4
|.448
|29
|Colts
|124-162-2
|.434
|30
|Texans
|123-163-2
|.431
|31
|Saints
|122-164-3
|.427
|32
|Falcons
|119-167-3
|.417
