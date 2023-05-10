On Thursday, the NFL will release the full 2023 regular-season schedule, which means we will soon know when our Detroit Lions will be playing each of their home/away opponents. With that being said, CBS Sports recently published the 2023 Detroit Lions' strength of schedule, along with the strength of schedule for each and every NFL team.

Key Points

2023 Detroit Lions' strength of schedule

Here is the strength of schedule for each NFL team (Via CBS Sports)

RANK OPPONENTS' COMBINED 2022 RECORD OPPONENTS' COMBINED 2022 WIN PERCENTAGE 1 Eagles 161-123-4 .566 2 Dolphins 158-127-2 .554 3 Patriots 156-128-3 .549 T-4 Cowboys 156-128-4 .549 T-4 Giants 157-129-2 .549 6 Jets 155-129-3 .545 7 Bills 155-131-2 .542 8 Commanders 153-133-2 .535 9 Rams 152-133-3 .533 10 Raiders 150-136-2 .524 11 Cardinals 148-147-3 .519 T-12 Chargers 149-139 .517 T-12 Broncos 148-138-2 .517 T-12 Seahawks 148-138-2 .517 15 49ers 147-142-0 .514 16 Chiefs 147-140 .512 17 Bengals 146-140-2 .510 18 Bears 143-145-1 .497 19 Vikings 143-145 .497 20 Lions 143-146 .495 21 Ravens 138-147-2 .484 22 Buccaneers 138-148-2 .483 23 Jaguars 135-148-4 .477 24 Packers 137-151-1 .476 25 Steelers 134-151-2 .470 26 Browns 131-154-2 .460 27 Panthers 130-157-2 .453 28 Titans 127-157-4 .448 29 Colts 124-162-2 .434 30 Texans 123-163-2 .431 31 Saints 122-164-3 .427 32 Falcons 119-167-3 .417