2023 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent released

By W.G. Brady
153
0

On Thursday night, the full 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will officially be released, but this morning, multiple games have been leaked, including who our Detroit Lions will host on Thanksgiving Day. According to reports, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. As always, the game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Why it Matters

This will be the 22nd time the Lions have hosted the Packers on Thanksgiving Day. In their Turkey Day matchups against the Packers, the Lions have gone 12-8-1.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day History

Here are the results of every game the Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day


Game		YearOpponentW/L Lions/Opponent
11934Chicago BearsL1619
21935Chicago BearsW142
31936Chicago BearsW137
41937Chicago BearsL013
51938Chicago BearsW147
6(1939-44: Series Interrupted During WWII)(1939-44: Series Interrupted During WWII)(1939-44: Series Interrupted During WWII)NullNull
71945Cleveland RamsL2128
81946Boston YanksL1034
91947Chicago BearsL1434
101948Chicago CardsL1428
111949Chicago BearsL728
121950New York YanksW4914
131951Green Bay PackersW5235
141952Green Bay PackersW4824
151953Green Bay PackersW3415
161954Green Bay PackersW2824
171955Green Bay PackersW2410
181956Green Bay PackersL,2024
191957Green Bay PackersW186
201958Green Bay PackersW2414
211959Green Bay PackersL1724
221960Green Bay PackersW2310
231961Green Bay PackersL917
241962Green Bay PackersW2614
251963Green Bay PackersT1313
261964Chicago BearsL2427
271965Baltimore ColtsT2424
281966San Francisco 49ersL1441
291967L.A. RamsL731
301968Philadelphia EaglesL012
311969Minnesota VikingsL027
321970Oakland RaidersW2814
331971Kansas City ChiefsW3221
341972New York JetsW3720
351973Washington RedskinsL020
361974Denver BroncosL2731
371975L.A. RamsL020
381976Buffalo BillsW2714
391977Chicago BearsL1431
401978Denver BroncosW1714
411979Chicago BearsW200
421980Chicago BearsL (OT)1723
431981Kansas City ChiefsW2710
441982New York GiantsL613
451983Pittsburgh SteelersW453
461984Green Bay PackersW3128
471985New York JetsW3120
481986Green Bay PackersL4044
491987Kansas City ChiefsL2027
501988Minnesota VikingsL023
511989Cleveland BrownsW1310
521990Denver BroncosW4027
531991Chicago BearsW166
541992Houston OilersL2124
551993Chicago BearsL610
561994Buffalo BillsW3521
571995Minnesota VikingsW4438
581996Kansas City ChiefsL2428
591997Chicago BearsW5520
601998Pittsburgh SteelersW (OT)1916
611999Chicago BearsW2117
622000New England PatriotsW349
632001Green Bay PackersL2729
642002New England PatriotsL1220
652003Green Bay PackersW2214
662004Indianapolis ColtsL941
672005Atlanta FalconsL727
682006Miami DolphinsL1027
692007Green Bay PackersL2637
702008Tennessee TitansL1047
712009Green Bay PackersL1234
722010New England PatriotsL2445
732011Green Bay PackersL1527
742012Houston TexansL (OT)3431
752013Green Bay PackersW4010
762014Chicago BearsW3417
772015Philadelphia EaglesW4514
782016Minnesota VikingsW1613
792017Minnesota VikingsL2330
802018Chicago BearsL1623
812019Chicago BearsL2024
822020Houston TexansL2541
83
84		2021
2022		Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills		L
L		14
25		16
28
