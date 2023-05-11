2023 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent released

On Thursday night, the full 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will officially be released, but this morning, multiple games have been leaked, including who our Detroit Lions will host on Thanksgiving Day. According to reports, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. As always, the game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Why it Matters
This will be the 22nd time the Lions have hosted the Packers on Thanksgiving Day. In their Turkey Day matchups against the Packers, the Lions have gone 12-8-1.
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day History
Here are the results of every game the Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day
Game
|Year
|Opponent
|W/L
|Lions/Opponent
|1
|1934
|Chicago Bears
|L
|16
|19
|2
|1935
|Chicago Bears
|W
|14
|2
|3
|1936
|Chicago Bears
|W
|13
|7
|4
|1937
|Chicago Bears
|L
|0
|13
|5
|1938
|Chicago Bears
|W
|14
|7
|6
|(1939-44: Series Interrupted During WWII)
|Null
|Null
|7
|1945
|Cleveland Rams
|L
|21
|28
|8
|1946
|Boston Yanks
|L
|10
|34
|9
|1947
|Chicago Bears
|L
|14
|34
|10
|1948
|Chicago Cards
|L
|14
|28
|11
|1949
|Chicago Bears
|L
|7
|28
|12
|1950
|New York Yanks
|W
|49
|14
|13
|1951
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|52
|35
|14
|1952
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|48
|24
|15
|1953
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|34
|15
|16
|1954
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|28
|24
|17
|1955
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|24
|10
|18
|1956
|Green Bay Packers
|L,
|20
|24
|19
|1957
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|18
|6
|20
|1958
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|24
|14
|21
|1959
|Green Bay Packers
|L
|17
|24
|22
|1960
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|23
|10
|23
|1961
|Green Bay Packers
|L
|9
|17
|24
|1962
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|26
|14
|25
|1963
|Green Bay Packers
|T
|13
|13
|26
|1964
|Chicago Bears
|L
|24
|27
|27
|1965
|Baltimore Colts
|T
|24
|24
|28
|1966
|San Francisco 49ers
|L
|14
|41
|29
|1967
|L.A. Rams
|L
|7
|31
|30
|1968
|Philadelphia Eagles
|L
|0
|12
|31
|1969
|Minnesota Vikings
|L
|0
|27
|32
|1970
|Oakland Raiders
|W
|28
|14
|33
|1971
|Kansas City Chiefs
|W
|32
|21
|34
|1972
|New York Jets
|W
|37
|20
|35
|1973
|Washington Redskins
|L
|0
|20
|36
|1974
|Denver Broncos
|L
|27
|31
|37
|1975
|L.A. Rams
|L
|0
|20
|38
|1976
|Buffalo Bills
|W
|27
|14
|39
|1977
|Chicago Bears
|L
|14
|31
|40
|1978
|Denver Broncos
|W
|17
|14
|41
|1979
|Chicago Bears
|W
|20
|0
|42
|1980
|Chicago Bears
|L (OT)
|17
|23
|43
|1981
|Kansas City Chiefs
|W
|27
|10
|44
|1982
|New York Giants
|L
|6
|13
|45
|1983
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|W
|45
|3
|46
|1984
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|31
|28
|47
|1985
|New York Jets
|W
|31
|20
|48
|1986
|Green Bay Packers
|L
|40
|44
|49
|1987
|Kansas City Chiefs
|L
|20
|27
|50
|1988
|Minnesota Vikings
|L
|0
|23
|51
|1989
|Cleveland Browns
|W
|13
|10
|52
|1990
|Denver Broncos
|W
|40
|27
|53
|1991
|Chicago Bears
|W
|16
|6
|54
|1992
|Houston Oilers
|L
|21
|24
|55
|1993
|Chicago Bears
|L
|6
|10
|56
|1994
|Buffalo Bills
|W
|35
|21
|57
|1995
|Minnesota Vikings
|W
|44
|38
|58
|1996
|Kansas City Chiefs
|L
|24
|28
|59
|1997
|Chicago Bears
|W
|55
|20
|60
|1998
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|W (OT)
|19
|16
|61
|1999
|Chicago Bears
|W
|21
|17
|62
|2000
|New England Patriots
|W
|34
|9
|63
|2001
|Green Bay Packers
|L
|27
|29
|64
|2002
|New England Patriots
|L
|12
|20
|65
|2003
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|22
|14
|66
|2004
|Indianapolis Colts
|L
|9
|41
|67
|2005
|Atlanta Falcons
|L
|7
|27
|68
|2006
|Miami Dolphins
|L
|10
|27
|69
|2007
|Green Bay Packers
|L
|26
|37
|70
|2008
|Tennessee Titans
|L
|10
|47
|71
|2009
|Green Bay Packers
|L
|12
|34
|72
|2010
|New England Patriots
|L
|24
|45
|73
|2011
|Green Bay Packers
|L
|15
|27
|74
|2012
|Houston Texans
|L (OT)
|34
|31
|75
|2013
|Green Bay Packers
|W
|40
|10
|76
|2014
|Chicago Bears
|W
|34
|17
|77
|2015
|Philadelphia Eagles
|W
|45
|14
|78
|2016
|Minnesota Vikings
|W
|16
|13
|79
|2017
|Minnesota Vikings
|L
|23
|30
|80
|2018
|Chicago Bears
|L
|16
|23
|81
|2019
|Chicago Bears
|L
|20
|24
|82
|2020
|Houston Texans
|L
|25
|41
|83
84
|2021
2022
|Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills
|L
L
|14
25
|16
28