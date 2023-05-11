2023 Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent released

On Thursday night, the full 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will officially be released, but this morning, multiple games have been leaked, including who our Detroit Lions will host on Thanksgiving Day. According to reports, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. As always, the game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Why it Matters

This will be the 22nd time the Lions have hosted the Packers on Thanksgiving Day. In their Turkey Day matchups against the Packers, the Lions have gone 12-8-1.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day History

Here are the results of every game the Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day



Game Year Opponent W/L Lions/Opponent 1 1934 Chicago Bears L 16 19 2 1935 Chicago Bears W 14 2 3 1936 Chicago Bears W 13 7 4 1937 Chicago Bears L 0 13 5 1938 Chicago Bears W 14 7 6 (1939-44: Series Interrupted During WWII) (1939-44: Series Interrupted During WWII) (1939-44: Series Interrupted During WWII) Null Null 7 1945 Cleveland Rams L 21 28 8 1946 Boston Yanks L 10 34 9 1947 Chicago Bears L 14 34 10 1948 Chicago Cards L 14 28 11 1949 Chicago Bears L 7 28 12 1950 New York Yanks W 49 14 13 1951 Green Bay Packers W 52 35 14 1952 Green Bay Packers W 48 24 15 1953 Green Bay Packers W 34 15 16 1954 Green Bay Packers W 28 24 17 1955 Green Bay Packers W 24 10 18 1956 Green Bay Packers L, 20 24 19 1957 Green Bay Packers W 18 6 20 1958 Green Bay Packers W 24 14 21 1959 Green Bay Packers L 17 24 22 1960 Green Bay Packers W 23 10 23 1961 Green Bay Packers L 9 17 24 1962 Green Bay Packers W 26 14 25 1963 Green Bay Packers T 13 13 26 1964 Chicago Bears L 24 27 27 1965 Baltimore Colts T 24 24 28 1966 San Francisco 49ers L 14 41 29 1967 L.A. Rams L 7 31 30 1968 Philadelphia Eagles L 0 12 31 1969 Minnesota Vikings L 0 27 32 1970 Oakland Raiders W 28 14 33 1971 Kansas City Chiefs W 32 21 34 1972 New York Jets W 37 20 35 1973 Washington Redskins L 0 20 36 1974 Denver Broncos L 27 31 37 1975 L.A. Rams L 0 20 38 1976 Buffalo Bills W 27 14 39 1977 Chicago Bears L 14 31 40 1978 Denver Broncos W 17 14 41 1979 Chicago Bears W 20 0 42 1980 Chicago Bears L (OT) 17 23 43 1981 Kansas City Chiefs W 27 10 44 1982 New York Giants L 6 13 45 1983 Pittsburgh Steelers W 45 3 46 1984 Green Bay Packers W 31 28 47 1985 New York Jets W 31 20 48 1986 Green Bay Packers L 40 44 49 1987 Kansas City Chiefs L 20 27 50 1988 Minnesota Vikings L 0 23 51 1989 Cleveland Browns W 13 10 52 1990 Denver Broncos W 40 27 53 1991 Chicago Bears W 16 6 54 1992 Houston Oilers L 21 24 55 1993 Chicago Bears L 6 10 56 1994 Buffalo Bills W 35 21 57 1995 Minnesota Vikings W 44 38 58 1996 Kansas City Chiefs L 24 28 59 1997 Chicago Bears W 55 20 60 1998 Pittsburgh Steelers W (OT) 19 16 61 1999 Chicago Bears W 21 17 62 2000 New England Patriots W 34 9 63 2001 Green Bay Packers L 27 29 64 2002 New England Patriots L 12 20 65 2003 Green Bay Packers W 22 14 66 2004 Indianapolis Colts L 9 41 67 2005 Atlanta Falcons L 7 27 68 2006 Miami Dolphins L 10 27 69 2007 Green Bay Packers L 26 37 70 2008 Tennessee Titans L 10 47 71 2009 Green Bay Packers L 12 34 72 2010 New England Patriots L 24 45 73 2011 Green Bay Packers L 15 27 74 2012 Houston Texans L (OT) 34 31 75 2013 Green Bay Packers W 40 10 76 2014 Chicago Bears W 34 17 77 2015 Philadelphia Eagles W 45 14 78 2016 Minnesota Vikings W 16 13 79 2017 Minnesota Vikings L 23 30 80 2018 Chicago Bears L 16 23 81 2019 Chicago Bears L 20 24 82 2020 Houston Texans L 25 41 83

