It is almost June, which means we are just over three months away from watching the 2023 Detroit Lions kick off what is hopefully a memorable season. When you look up and down the Lions' roster, it is clear that there is much more talent than there has been in the past. Pro Football Focus has released who they believe are the Lions' Top 3 players heading into the 2023 season, and all three players are still youngsters in the league.

Key Points

Promising Young Talent: The 2023 Detroit Lions roster showcases a notable increase in talent compared to previous years.

Pro Football Focus' Top 3 Players: According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, the Lions' top three players heading into the 2023 season are Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Rising Stars: Amon-Ra St. Brown, with his impressive receiving grade of 90.3, played a pivotal role in the Lions' high-powered offense.

2023 Detroit Lions Top 3 Players

According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, the Top 3 Lions' players heading into the 2023 season are Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Here is what Sikkema has to say about his decision.

Watching Detroit’s young talent go from a fun story to a serious contender in 2022 was enjoyable to follow. St. Brown recorded an elite 90.3 receiving grade in the Lions’ high-powered offense. Hutchinson finished his rookie season strong, earning an 86.1 pass-rush grade from Week 13 on. As for Sewell, he has been steady and solid as a young right tackle, showing all the signs of taking a major leap into elite play in 2023. Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow were also considered for one of these spots, as was Jared Goff, who is playing some of his best ball under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Honorable Mention

Sikkema also noted that he considered Jared Goff, Taylor Decker, and Frank Ragnow for this list. The fact that Hutchinson (Year 2), Sewell (Year 3), and St. Brown (Year 3) are the three players to make this list further shows that GM Brad Holmes is building the Lions roster via the NFL Draft. All three of those players are HUGE pieces to the puzzle, and if they can all take a step forward in 2023, it will be great news for the Lions.