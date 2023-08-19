Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions training camp record may stand for a while

2023 Detroit Lions training camp record: If you made it out to training camp his year, this will not surprise you one bit.

2023 Detroit Lions training camp record may stand for a while

In what has proven to be an exhilarating summer in the Motor City, the Detroit Lions have managed to set an impressive training camp attendance record. As reported by Kory Woods of MLive, the Lions have set a new benchmark by averaging nearly 3,000 fans each day during their open practices. This unprecedented turnout has overshadowed past records, cementing 2023 as a training camp to remember.

Lions Roaring Ahead

The swell of enthusiasm isn't just restricted to the Detroit Lions training camp sidelines. For the first time since the 1993 season, when the NFC North was known as the NFC Central, the Lions are the favorites to clinch the division title. Such a prospect has naturally intensified the fervor among the Detroit faithful.

To provide context, this level of optimism isn't unwarranted. The team's performance has seen a steady ascent, their strategies more refined, and their roster brimming with talent. All of which bodes well for their chances in the upcoming season.

Fans Paint Ford Field Blue

But it's not just the training camp practices in Allen Park where fans have made their loyalty evident. The energy has seamlessly transitioned to Ford Field during the Lions' first two preseason games. Massive crowds have packed the stands, and when it was warranted, they have been LOUD!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions set a new training camp attendance record in 2023, averaging close to 3,000 fans per day, according to Kory Woods of MLive.
  2. For the first time since 1993, the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North, spurring unprecedented excitement among the fan base.
  3. The overwhelming support has also been evident during the team's first two preseason games at Ford Field, with fans turning up in massive numbers.

Bottom Line: Will The Momentum Continue?

For the first time ever at Ford Field, the Lions have already sold out their season tickets for the 2023 season, which is incredible. When the Lions give the fans something to be excited about, Ford Field can be one of the loudest venues in the NFL. If all goes as planned, the Lions will win a ton of games this coming season, and the fans will blow the roof off Ford Field!

