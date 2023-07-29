2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster [Sorted by number]

Inside the Article:
The 2023 Detroit Lions training camp is well underway, and with the first day of padded practice under their belts, the players are already feeling like they are back where they belong. If you plan to head down to Allen Park, it can be a bit overwhelming with all the players in attendance, so we thought we would help you by providing the Lions' current roster and their numbers.
2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster
Here is the current Detroit Lions training camp roster as of Saturday morning, in order of their jersey number so that you can quickly find each player. In case you want to study up on a player before heading to camp, we have also included the link to each player's profile from the team's website. Enjoy!
|Cameron Sutton
|1
|CB
|5-11
|180
|28
|7
|Tennessee
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|2
|DB
|5-11
|208
|25
|4
|Florida
|Jack Fox
|3
|P
|6-2
|218
|26
|4
|Rice
|Emmanuel Moseley
|4
|CB
|5-11
|195
|27
|6
|Tennessee
|David Montgomery
|5
|RB
|5-11
|224
|26
|5
|Iowa State
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|6
|S
|6-3
|210
|24
|3
|Syracuse
|Josh Reynolds
|8
|WR
|6-3
|194
|28
|7
|Texas A&M
|Jameson Williams
|9
|WR
|6-1
|180
|22
|2
|Alabama
|Nate Sudfeld
|10
|QB
|6-6
|230
|29
|7
|Indiana
|Kalif Raymond
|11
|WR
|5-8
|180
|28
|7
|Holy Cross
|Craig Reynolds
|13
|RB
|5-11
|216
|27
|2
|Kutztown
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|14
|WR
|6-0
|202
|23
|3
|USC
|Maurice Alexander
|15
|WR
|5-11
|174
|26
|1
|Florida International
|Jared Goff
|16
|QB
|6-4
|217
|28
|8
|California
|Denzel Mims
|17
|WR
|6-3
|207
|25
|4
|Baylor
|Adrian Martinez
|18
|QB
|6-2
|220
|23
|R
|Kansas State
|Trinity Benson
|19
|WR
|6-0
|192
|26
|3
|East Central
|Tracy Walker III
|21
|S
|6-1
|206
|28
|6
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Saivion Smith
|23
|DB
|6-1
|200
|25
|2
|Alabama
|Parker Romo
|24
|K
|5-11
|188
|25
|R
|Virginia Tech
|Jarren Williams
|24
|CB
|5-11
|190
|26
|2
|Albany
|Will Harris
|25
|CB
|6-1
|206
|27
|5
|Boston College
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|26
|RB
|5-9
|200
|21
|R
|Alabama
|Chase Lucas
|27
|CB
|5-11
|184
|26
|2
|Arizona State
|Jermar Jefferson
|28
|RB
|5-10
|215
|23
|2
|Oregon State
|Trey Quinn
|29
|WR
|6-0
|200
|27
|3
|SMU
|Khalil Dorsey
|30
|CB
|5-8
|185
|25
|3
|Northern Arizona
|Kerby Joseph
|31
|S
|6-1
|203
|22
|2
|Illinois
|Brian Branch
|32
|DB
|6-0
|203
|21
|R
|Alabama
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|33
|RB
|5-8
|203
|24
|R
|Minnesota
|Alex Anzalone
|34
|LB
|6-3
|238
|28
|7
|Florida
|Brady Breeze
|35
|S
|6-0
|205
|25
|2
|Oregon
|Steven Gilmore
|36
|CB
|6-0
|174
|23
|R
|Marshall
|Riley Patterson
|36
|K
|6-0
|195
|23
|3
|Memphis
|Justin Jackson
|38
|RB
|6-0
|199
|27
|6
|Northwestern
|Jerry Jacobs
|39
|CB
|5-11
|203
|25
|3
|Arkansas
|Brandon Joseph
|40
|S
|6-0
|200
|22
|R
|Notre Dame
|James Houston
|41
|LB
|6-1
|245
|24
|2
|Jackson State University
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|42
|LB
|6-1
|226
|28
|7
|Tennessee
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|44
|LB
|5-11
|234
|24
|2
|Oklahoma State
|Jason Cabinda
|45
|FB
|6-1
|235
|27
|5
|Penn State
|Jack Campbell
|46
|LB
|6-5
|243
|22
|R
|Iowa
|Scott Daly
|47
|LS
|6-1
|245
|29
|3
|Notre Dame
|Zach Morton
|48
|DL
|6'4
|260
|24
|R
|Akron
|Starling Thomas V
|49
|CB
|5-10
|194
|23
|R
|UAB
|Jake McQuaide
|50
|LS
|6-2
|235
|35
|13
|Ohio State
|Christian Covington
|52
|DL
|6-2
|305
|29
|9
|Rice
|Charles Harris
|53
|DL
|6-3
|250
|28
|7
|Missouri
|Alim McNeill
|54
|DL
|6-2
|315
|23
|3
|N.C. State
|Derrick Barnes
|55
|LB
|6-0
|240
|24
|3
|Purdue
|Anthony Pittman
|57
|LB
|6-3
|242
|26
|3
|Wayne St.
|Penei Sewell
|58
|T
|6-5
|335
|22
|3
|Oregon
|Trevor Nowaske
|59
|LB
|6-3
|235
|24
|R
|Saginaw Valley State
|Graham Glasgow
|60
|OL
|6-6
|315
|30
|8
|Michigan
|Ryan Swoboda
|62
|OL
|6-9
|315
|24
|R
|UCF
|Max Pircher
|63
|T
|6-7
|325
|23
|1
|Brad Cecil
|64
|C
|6-4
|300
|23
|R
|South Florida
|Obinna Eze
|65
|T
|6-8
|325
|25
|1
|TCU
|Ross Pierschbacher
|66
|G
|6-4
|310
|28
|3
|Alabama
|Matt Nelson
|67
|T
|6-7
|315
|27
|4
|Iowa
|Taylor Decker
|68
|T
|6-7
|318
|29
|8
|Ohio State
|Darrin Paulo
|69
|T
|6-3
|320
|26
|1
|Utah
|Germain Ifedi
|70
|T
|6-5
|338
|29
|8
|Texas A&M
|Logan Stenberg
|71
|G
|6-6
|312
|26
|4
|Kentucky
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|72
|G
|6-6
|322
|30
|8
|Texas Christian
|Jonah Jackson
|73
|G
|6-4
|311
|26
|4
|Ohio State
|Kayode Awosika
|74
|G
|6-3
|315
|24
|2
|Buffalo
|Colby Sorsdal
|75
|OL
|6-6
|315
|23
|R
|William & Mary
|Connor Galvin
|76
|OL
|6-7
|300
|23
|R
|Baylor
|Frank Ragnow
|77
|C
|6-5
|310
|27
|6
|Arkansas
|John Cominsky
|79
|DL
|6-5
|285
|27
|5
|Charleston
|Antoine Green
|80
|WR
|6-2
|199
|23
|R
|North Carolina
|James Mitchell
|82
|TE
|6-4
|246
|23
|2
|Virginia Tech
|Dylan Drummond
|83
|WR
|6-0
|186
|23
|R
|Eastern Michigan
|Shane Zylstra
|84
|TE
|6-4
|240
|26
|2
|Minnesota State
|Derrick Deese Jr.
|86
|TE
|6-4
|248
|24
|1
|San Jose State
|Sam LaPorta
|87
|TE
|6-3
|245
|22
|R
|Iowa
|Chase Cota
|88
|WR
|6-4
|205
|23
|R
|Oregon
|Brock Wright
|89
|TE
|6-5
|250
|24
|3
|Notre Dame
|Cory Durden
|90
|DL
|6-4
|305
|24
|R
|N.C. State
|Levi Onwuzurike
|91
|DL
|6-3
|290
|25
|3
|Washington
|Chris Smith
|92
|DL
|6-1
|305
|23
|R
|Notre Dame
|Josh Paschal
|93
|DL
|6-3
|274
|23
|2
|Kentucky
|Benito Jones
|94
|DL
|6-1
|335
|25
|3
|Mississippi
|Romeo Okwara
|95
|DL
|6-4
|255
|28
|8
|Notre Dame
|Isaiah Buggs
|96
|DL
|6-3
|335
|26
|5
|Alabama
|Aidan Hutchinson
|97
|DL
|6-7
|268
|22
|2
|Michigan
|Brodric Martin
|98
|DL
|6-5
|330
|24
|R
|Western Kentucky
|Julian Okwara
|99
|LB
|6-4
|239
|25
|4
|Notre Dame
Active/Non-Football Injury
|Player
|#
|Pos
|HT
|WT
|Age
|Exp
|College
|Hendon Hooker
|12
|QB
|6-3
|220
|25
|R
|Tennessee
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|0
|WR
|6-2
|199
|33
|12
|California
Detroit Lions Training Camp Schedule
Here is the Lions Training Camp Schedule. Remember, in order to attend, you will need your free ticket.
Bottom Line: Enjoy the Show
One thing is for sure, the hype around the Detroit Lions is higher than it has been in a VERY long time, and you will certainly feel the energy when you head down to Allen Park. Have a great time, and don't forget to print our your roster!