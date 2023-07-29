Merch
2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster [Sorted by number]

By W.G. Brady
6
0

The 2023 Detroit Lions training camp is well underway, and with the first day of padded practice under their belts, the players are already feeling like they are back where they belong. If you plan to head down to Allen Park, it can be a bit overwhelming with all the players in attendance, so we thought we would help you by providing the Lions' current roster and their numbers.

Here is the current Detroit Lions training camp roster as of Saturday morning, in order of their jersey number so that you can quickly find each player. In case you want to study up on a player before heading to camp, we have also included the link to each player's profile from the team's website. Enjoy!

Cameron Sutton1CB5-11180287Tennessee
C.J. Gardner-Johnson2DB5-11208254Florida
Jack Fox3P6-2218264Rice
Emmanuel Moseley4CB5-11195276Tennessee
David Montgomery5RB5-11224265Iowa State
Ifeatu Melifonwu6S6-3210243Syracuse
Josh Reynolds8WR6-3194287Texas A&M
Jameson Williams9WR6-1180222Alabama
Nate Sudfeld10QB6-6230297Indiana
Kalif Raymond11WR5-8180287Holy Cross
Craig Reynolds13RB5-11216272Kutztown
Amon-Ra St. Brown14WR6-0202233USC
Maurice Alexander15WR5-11174261Florida International
Jared Goff16QB6-4217288California
Denzel Mims17WR6-3207254Baylor
Adrian Martinez18QB6-222023RKansas State
Trinity Benson19WR6-0192263East Central
Tracy Walker III21S6-1206286Louisiana-Lafayette
Saivion Smith23DB6-1200252Alabama
Parker Romo24K5-1118825RVirginia Tech
Jarren Williams24CB5-11190262Albany
Will Harris25CB6-1206275Boston College
Jahmyr Gibbs26RB5-920021RAlabama
Chase Lucas27CB5-11184262Arizona State
Jermar Jefferson28RB5-10215232Oregon State
Trey Quinn29WR6-0200273SMU
Khalil Dorsey30CB5-8185253Northern Arizona
Kerby Joseph31S6-1203222Illinois
Brian Branch32DB6-020321RAlabama
Mohamed Ibrahim33RB5-820324RMinnesota
Alex Anzalone34LB6-3238287Florida
Brady Breeze35S6-0205252Oregon
Steven Gilmore36CB6-017423RMarshall
Riley Patterson36K6-0195233Memphis
Justin Jackson38RB6-0199276Northwestern
Jerry Jacobs39CB5-11203253Arkansas
Brandon Joseph40S6-020022RNotre Dame
James Houston41LB6-1245242Jackson State University
Jalen Reeves-Maybin42LB6-1226287Tennessee
Malcolm Rodriguez44LB5-11234242Oklahoma State
Jason Cabinda45FB6-1235275Penn State
Jack Campbell46LB6-524322RIowa
Scott Daly47LS6-1245293Notre Dame
Zach Morton48DL6'426024RAkron
Starling Thomas V49CB5-1019423RUAB
Jake McQuaide50LS6-22353513Ohio State
Christian Covington52DL6-2305299Rice
Charles Harris53DL6-3250287Missouri
Alim McNeill54DL6-2315233N.C. State
Derrick Barnes55LB6-0240243Purdue
Anthony Pittman57LB6-3242263Wayne St.
Penei Sewell58T6-5335223Oregon
Trevor Nowaske59LB6-323524RSaginaw Valley State
Graham Glasgow60OL6-6315308Michigan
Ryan Swoboda62OL6-931524RUCF
Max Pircher63T6-7325231
Brad Cecil64C6-430023RSouth Florida
Obinna Eze65T6-8325251TCU
Ross Pierschbacher66G6-4310283Alabama
Matt Nelson67T6-7315274Iowa
Taylor Decker68T6-7318298Ohio State
Darrin Paulo69T6-3320261Utah
Germain Ifedi70T6-5338298Texas A&M
Logan Stenberg71G6-6312264Kentucky
Halapoulivaati Vaitai72G6-6322308Texas Christian
Jonah Jackson73G6-4311264Ohio State
Kayode Awosika74G6-3315242Buffalo
Colby Sorsdal75OL6-631523RWilliam & Mary
Connor Galvin76OL6-730023RBaylor
Frank Ragnow77C6-5310276Arkansas
John Cominsky79DL6-5285275Charleston
Antoine Green80WR6-219923RNorth Carolina
James Mitchell82TE6-4246232Virginia Tech
Dylan Drummond83WR6-018623REastern Michigan
Shane Zylstra84TE6-4240262Minnesota State
Derrick Deese Jr.86TE6-4248241San Jose State
Sam LaPorta87TE6-324522RIowa
Chase Cota88WR6-420523ROregon
Brock Wright89TE6-5250243Notre Dame
Cory Durden90DL6-430524RN.C. State
Levi Onwuzurike91DL6-3290253Washington
Chris Smith92DL6-130523RNotre Dame
Josh Paschal93DL6-3274232Kentucky
Benito Jones94DL6-1335253Mississippi
Romeo Okwara95DL6-4255288Notre Dame
Isaiah Buggs96DL6-3335265Alabama
Aidan Hutchinson97DL6-7268222Michigan
Brodric Martin98DL6-533024RWestern Kentucky
Julian Okwara99LB6-4239254Notre Dame

Active/Non-Football Injury

Player#PosHTWTAgeExpCollege
Hendon Hooker12QB6-322025RTennessee
Marvin Jones Jr.0WR6-21993312California

Detroit Lions Training Camp Schedule

Here is the Lions Training Camp Schedule. Remember, in order to attend, you will need your free ticket.

Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster

Bottom Line: Enjoy the Show

One thing is for sure, the hype around the Detroit Lions is higher than it has been in a VERY long time, and you will certainly feel the energy when you head down to Allen Park. Have a great time, and don't forget to print our your roster!

