2023 Detroit Lions UDFA Signings Tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is now completed, and our Detroit Lions have added eight new players to their roster, including RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell, who were selected at No. 12 overall and No. 18 overall. But just because the draft is over does not mean that the Lions' work is finished as they are now focused on signing UDFAs (Undrafted Free Agents) to fill our their roster. As always, we will do our best to get up an article on each player so that you can get to know them a bit, but we will also be adding each signing to this tracker so that you have a one-stop shop.

Detroit Lions UDFA Signings

Bottom Line: These players have their work cut out for them

Though all of the players listed above certainly have their work cut out for them if they want to crack a solid Lions' roster, it is important to remember that UDFAs have established careers in the NFL. Nation, which of these players do you think has the best chance to make the Lions' final 53-man roster? Maybe Mohamed Ibrahim is the No. 3 RB? Man, it will not be easy for any of these guys!

